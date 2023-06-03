profile
darkxehanort94
9
Likes
Likers
darkxehanort94
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 294
visites since opening : 599721
darkxehanort94 > blog
all
(HS) L'URSS va disparaitre 1985 ! (GouvHD)
Non pas l'URSS !

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/06/2023 at 12:56 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (7)
    shambala93 posted the 03/06/2023 at 12:58 PM
    Dommage que ses vidéos aient été supprimées
    testament posted the 03/06/2023 at 01:03 PM
    https://youtu.be/s1Ynv1EBl-w
    zoske posted the 03/06/2023 at 01:16 PM
    L'urss mal léché
    marcelpatulacci posted the 03/06/2023 at 01:33 PM
    Da!
    pimoody posted the 03/06/2023 at 01:57 PM
    Ils ont bannis ses vidéos parce qu'il parle des russes ?
    marcelpatulacci posted the 03/06/2023 at 02:25 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EkkIZVaJYV8
    famimax posted the 03/06/2023 at 02:27 PM
    On ne leur aurait pas mis des bâtons dans les roues, ils n'auraient pas eu besoin d'être sauvés… Et pour en arriver à ça en plus
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo