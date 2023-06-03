accueil
(HS) L'URSS va disparaitre 1985 ! (GouvHD)
Non pas l'URSS !
posted the 03/06/2023 at 12:56 PM by
darkxehanort94
comments (
7
)
shambala93
posted
the 03/06/2023 at 12:58 PM
Dommage que ses vidéos aient été supprimées
testament
posted
the 03/06/2023 at 01:03 PM
https://youtu.be/s1Ynv1EBl-w
zoske
posted
the 03/06/2023 at 01:16 PM
L'urss mal léché
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 03/06/2023 at 01:33 PM
Da!
pimoody
posted
the 03/06/2023 at 01:57 PM
Ils ont bannis ses vidéos parce qu'il parle des russes ?
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 03/06/2023 at 02:25 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EkkIZVaJYV8
famimax
posted
the 03/06/2023 at 02:27 PM
On ne leur aurait pas mis des bâtons dans les roues, ils n'auraient pas eu besoin d'être sauvés… Et pour en arriver à ça en plus
