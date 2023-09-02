profile
Street Fighter V
48
Likers
name : Street Fighter V
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : combat
other versions : PlayStation 4
articles : 74
visites since opening : 140882
kazey77 > blog
C'etait pas mon jour....
Il y a des jours avec et des jours sans

    tags : street fighter v sfv
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/09/2023 at 08:56 AM by kazey77
    comments (1)
    cliana posted the 02/09/2023 at 09:21 AM
    Il faut penser à brancher une manette pour jouer
