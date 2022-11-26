Replongez-vous dans la musique ensorcelante de NieR avec ce coffret exclusif comprenant quatre disques vinyles et trente-cinq musiques sélectionnées par le compositeur de la franchise, Keiichi Okabe, ainsi que de superbes illustrations réalisées par Sui Ishida, l'illustrateur de Tokyo Ghoul.
Bande originale de NieR Gestalt & Replicant sur vinyle
•A-1 Snow in Summer
•A-2 Hills of Radiant Winds
•A-3 Song of the Ancients / Devola
•A-4 Gods Bound by Rules
•A-5 Dispossession / Piano Ver.
•B-1 Grandma
•B-2 Blu-bird
•B-3 The Wretched Automatons
•B-4 Kainé / Salvation
•B-5 Deep Crimson Foe
•B-6 Yonah / Pluck Ver. 1
•C-1 The Dark Colossus Destroys All
•C-2 Cold Steel Coffin
•C-3 Emil / Karma
•C-4 Temple of Drifting Sands
•C-5 Song of the Ancients / Fate
•D-1 Shadowlord's Castle / Roar
•D-2 Emil / Sacrifice
•D-3 Shadowlord
•D-4 Ashes of Dreams / New
Bande originale de NieR:Automata sur vinyle
•A-1 City Ruins - Rays of Light
•A-2 Birth of a Wish
•A-3 End of the Unknown
•A-4 Vague Hope - Cold Rain
•B-1 Amusement Park
•B-2 A Beautiful Song
•B-3 Pascal
•B-4 Mourning
•C-1 Peaceful Sleep
•C-2 Alien Manifestation
•C-3 The Sound of the End
•D-1 Copied City
•D-2 Dependent Weakling
•D-3 Bipolar Nightmare
•D-4 Weight of the World English Version - J’Nique Nicole