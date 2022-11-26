Replongez-vous dans la musique ensorcelante de NieR avec ce coffret exclusif comprenant quatre disques vinyles et trente-cinq musiques sélectionnées par le compositeur de la franchise, Keiichi Okabe, ainsi que de superbes illustrations réalisées par Sui Ishida, l'illustrateur de Tokyo Ghoul.•A-1 Snow in Summer•A-2 Hills of Radiant Winds•A-3 Song of the Ancients / Devola•A-4 Gods Bound by Rules•A-5 Dispossession / Piano Ver.•B-1 Grandma•B-2 Blu-bird•B-3 The Wretched Automatons•B-4 Kainé / Salvation•B-5 Deep Crimson Foe•B-6 Yonah / Pluck Ver. 1•C-1 The Dark Colossus Destroys All•C-2 Cold Steel Coffin•C-3 Emil / Karma•C-4 Temple of Drifting Sands•C-5 Song of the Ancients / Fate•D-1 Shadowlord's Castle / Roar•D-2 Emil / Sacrifice•D-3 Shadowlord•D-4 Ashes of Dreams / New•A-1 City Ruins - Rays of Light•A-2 Birth of a Wish•A-3 End of the Unknown•A-4 Vague Hope - Cold Rain•B-1 Amusement Park•B-2 A Beautiful Song•B-3 Pascal•B-4 Mourning•C-1 Peaceful Sleep•C-2 Alien Manifestation•C-3 The Sound of the End•D-1 Copied City•D-2 Dependent Weakling•D-3 Bipolar Nightmare•D-4 Weight of the World English Version - J’Nique Nicole