Elden Ring
name : Elden Ring
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One - Xbox Series X -
funkysegamurai
funkysegamurai
Manga Elden Ring
Bonjour,

Manga disponible légalement et gratuitement à la lecture. Je mets le lien de l'article :

https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/fr/news/2022-09-06/le-manga-elden-ring-deja-disponible-chez-mana-books/.189376


https://www.interforum.fr/Affiliations/accueil.do?refLivre=9791035503567&refEditeur=145&type=V

Bonne lecture aux intéressés
ajouter une source - https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/fr/news/2022-09-06/le-manga-elden-ring-deja-disponible-chez-mana-books/.189376
    posted the 09/06/2022 at 01:22 PM by funkysegamurai
    comments (3)
    fuji posted the 09/06/2022 at 02:02 PM
    Amusant, j'aurais préféré un truc serieux y'avait matiere a faire un truc epic mais c'est sympa.
    Je prendrais quand ca sortira en papier.
    thelastone posted the 09/06/2022 at 02:11 PM
    Fuji Pareil mais bon c'est mieux que rien je suppose..
    burningcrimson posted the 09/06/2022 at 02:31 PM
    Punaise ça aurait tellement donné, si c'était un manga façon berserk... m'enfin
