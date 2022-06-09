accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
16
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
slad
,
minbox
,
escobar
,
greggy
,
yamy
,
linuxclan
,
opthomas
,
jeanouillz
,
eldren
,
obi69
,
sonilka
,
sora78
,
torotoro59
,
yanissou
,
ziggourat
,
iglooo
name :
Elden Ring
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
FromSoftware
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
-
Xbox Series X
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
2
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
testament
,
minx
funkysegamurai
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
8
visites since opening :
17138
funkysegamurai
> blog
Manga Elden Ring
Bonjour,
Manga disponible légalement et gratuitement à la lecture. Je mets le lien de l'article :
https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/fr/news/2022-09-06/le-manga-elden-ring-deja-disponible-chez-mana-books/.189376
https://www.interforum.fr/Affiliations/accueil.do?refLivre=9791035503567&refEditeur=145&type=V
Bonne lecture aux intéressés
ajouter une source
-
https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/fr/news/2022-09-06/le-manga-elden-ring-deja-disponible-chez-mana-books/.189376
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
burningcrimson
posted the 09/06/2022 at 01:22 PM by
funkysegamurai
comments (
3
)
fuji
posted
the 09/06/2022 at 02:02 PM
Amusant, j'aurais préféré un truc serieux y'avait matiere a faire un truc epic mais c'est sympa.
Je prendrais quand ca sortira en papier.
thelastone
posted
the 09/06/2022 at 02:11 PM
Fuji
Pareil mais bon c'est mieux que rien je suppose..
burningcrimson
posted
the 09/06/2022 at 02:31 PM
Punaise ça aurait tellement donné, si c'était un manga façon berserk... m'enfin
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Je prendrais quand ca sortira en papier.