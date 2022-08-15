Can you hear it ?, drums, the drums of war. I have created the Devil HIMSELF.
profile
totenteufel
9
Likes
Likers
totenteufel
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 255
visites since opening : 360164
totenteufel > blog
Leak skin Dragon ball x Fortnite


Goku (+ SSJ, SSB & MUI), Vegeta (+ SSJ
& SSB), Beerus, Bulma
Gliders: Shenron, Flying Nimbus & Saiyan Pod
Backblings: Dragon Balls Radar, Turtle shell
Pickaxe: Power Pole
Emotes: Metamor Fusion & Super Saiyan

Leak de la vidéo:


Sortie demain
https://twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1559262269497827330
    tags : dragon ball fortnite leak
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/15/2022 at 09:16 PM by totenteufel
    comments (6)
    shanks posted the 08/15/2022 at 09:28 PM
    Ma conjointe et mes deux fils jouent à coté de moi (pendant que je joue à Rocket League).

    J'ai vu Venom, Kakashi, John Cena et Dark Vador s'affronter sous fond de Gangnam Style, Dua Lipa et Bim Bam Boom.

    J'veux bien être ouvert d'esprit mais là ...
    opthomas posted the 08/15/2022 at 09:46 PM
    masharu posted the 08/15/2022 at 09:48 PM
    shanks Le respect est brulé à jamais .
    5120x2880 posted the 08/15/2022 at 10:11 PM
    Surfer le nuage c'était pas assez, il a fallut mettre le dragon.
    suzukube posted the 08/15/2022 at 11:09 PM
    shanks Atta t'as vu le skin de John Cena ? PERSONNE N'A ACHETER CE SKIN MOCHE ET VERT, CA FAIT UNE SEMAINE QU'ON LE CHASSE AVEC DES ABONNES et lui il voit ça comme ça au calme
    suzukube posted the 08/15/2022 at 11:10 PM
    putain on peut faire des kaméha amassous vient voir
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo