Can you hear it ?, drums, the drums of war. I have created the Devil HIMSELF.
totenteufel
> blog
Leak skin Dragon ball x Fortnite
Goku (+ SSJ, SSB & MUI), Vegeta (+ SSJ
& SSB), Beerus, Bulma
Gliders: Shenron, Flying Nimbus & Saiyan Pod
Backblings: Dragon Balls Radar, Turtle shell
Pickaxe: Power Pole
Emotes: Metamor Fusion & Super Saiyan
Leak de la vidéo:
Sortie demain
https://twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1559262269497827330
dragon ball
fortnite
leak
posted the 08/15/2022 at 09:16 PM by
totenteufel
comments (
6
)
shanks
posted
the 08/15/2022 at 09:28 PM
Ma conjointe et mes deux fils jouent à coté de moi (pendant que je joue à Rocket League).
J'ai vu Venom, Kakashi, John Cena et Dark Vador s'affronter sous fond de Gangnam Style, Dua Lipa et Bim Bam Boom.
J'veux bien être ouvert d'esprit mais là
...
opthomas
posted
the 08/15/2022 at 09:46 PM
masharu
posted
the 08/15/2022 at 09:48 PM
shanks
Le respect est brulé à jamais
.
5120x2880
posted
the 08/15/2022 at 10:11 PM
Surfer le nuage c'était pas assez, il a fallut mettre le dragon.
suzukube
posted
the 08/15/2022 at 11:09 PM
shanks
Atta t'as vu le skin de John Cena ? PERSONNE N'A ACHETER CE SKIN MOCHE ET VERT, CA FAIT UNE SEMAINE QU'ON LE CHASSE AVEC DES ABONNES et lui il voit ça comme ça au calme
suzukube
posted
the 08/15/2022 at 11:10 PM
putain on peut faire des kaméha
amassous
vient voir
