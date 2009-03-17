profile
Grand Theft Auto : Chinatown Wars
1
Likers
name : Grand Theft Auto : Chinatown Wars
platform : Nintendo DS
editor : Rockstar Games
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : 1 à 2 (local)
european release date : 03/20/2009
us release date : 03/17/2009
other versions : PSP
official website : http://www.rockstargames.com/chinatownwars/
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
darkxehanort94
8
Likes
Likers
darkxehanort94
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 223
visites since opening : 469248
darkxehanort94 > blog
all
Rétro Découverte : GTA China Town Wars
Je suis de retour pour vous jouez un mauvaise tour avec un jeu PEGI 18 de la Nintendo DS?

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/09/2022 at 10:17 AM by darkxehanort94
    comments (4)
    schwarzie posted the 07/09/2022 at 10:29 AM
    Il était top ce jeu ! Quand Rockstar faisait autre chose et savait encore créer plein d'univers.
    5120x2880 posted the 07/09/2022 at 11:02 AM
    Je l'ai connu sur PSP, c'était excellent.
    kraken posted the 07/09/2022 at 12:29 PM
    Les vidéos d'Edward, toujours aussi bon.
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 07/09/2022 at 12:33 PM
    Génial les vidéos de Edward
    Le jeu était énorme ! j'hallucinais de voir ça sur NDS !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo