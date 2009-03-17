accueil
name :
Grand Theft Auto : Chinatown Wars
platform :
Nintendo DS
editor :
Rockstar Games
developer :
Rockstar Games
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
1 à 2 (local)
european release date :
03/20/2009
us release date :
03/17/2009
other versions :
PSP
official website :
http://www.rockstargames.com/chinatownwars/
Rétro Découverte : GTA China Town Wars
Je suis de retour pour vous jouez un mauvaise tour avec un jeu PEGI 18 de la Nintendo DS?
posted the 07/09/2022 at 10:17 AM by
darkxehanort94
comments (
4
)
schwarzie
posted
the 07/09/2022 at 10:29 AM
Il était top ce jeu ! Quand Rockstar faisait autre chose et savait encore créer plein d'univers.
5120x2880
posted
the 07/09/2022 at 11:02 AM
Je l'ai connu sur PSP, c'était excellent.
kraken
posted
the 07/09/2022 at 12:29 PM
Les vidéos d'Edward, toujours aussi bon.
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 07/09/2022 at 12:33 PM
Génial les vidéos de Edward
Le jeu était énorme ! j'hallucinais de voir ça sur NDS !
Le jeu était énorme ! j'hallucinais de voir ça sur NDS !