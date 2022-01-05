profile
--------------------------
1
Likers
name : --------------------------
description : Plateforme de crowdfunding popularisé dans le jeu vidéo par le succès du projet de Double Fine
official website : http://www.kickstarter.com/
profile
darkxehanort94
8
Likes
Likers
darkxehanort94
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 204
visites since opening : 433995
darkxehanort94 > blog
all
JDG : Resident Evil !
Mais personne n'était au courant !



"Fonce tout droit et atterrit dans un mur" aie.

PS :
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    burningcrimson, plistter, toni, olimar59
    posted the 05/01/2022 at 03:03 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (2)
    e3ologue posted the 05/01/2022 at 04:00 PM
    Trop hate de voir la suite de MH aussi
    kabuki posted the 05/01/2022 at 04:39 PM
    Comment j'ai rigolé
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo