profile
gadjuuuom
3
Likes
Likers
gadjuuuom
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 8
visites since opening : 12212
gadjuuuom > blog
N'oubliez pas dragon's dogma !


allez CRAPCOM ! aller !
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    yobloom, killia
    posted the 04/01/2022 at 09:36 PM by gadjuuuom
    comments (5)
    zekk posted the 04/01/2022 at 09:46 PM
    Effectivement, il serait temps !
    51love posted the 04/01/2022 at 10:06 PM
    Quand ils veulent pour le 2
    gadjuuuom posted the 04/01/2022 at 10:11 PM
    51love potentiellement le meilleur a-rpg all time si on règle tout les soucis, facile a regler d'ailleurs avec les progrès technique.
    sora78 posted the 04/01/2022 at 10:11 PM
    Déjà vu, du lourd cette video
    rbz posted the 04/01/2022 at 10:26 PM
    Elle a déjà été posté ici. X)
    Oui dragons Dogma c'était bien.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo