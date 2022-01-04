accueil
gadjuuuom
> blog
N'oubliez pas dragon's dogma !
allez CRAPCOM ! aller !
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
yobloom
,
killia
posted the 04/01/2022 at 09:36 PM by gadjuuuom
gadjuuuom
comments (
5
)
zekk
posted
the 04/01/2022 at 09:46 PM
Effectivement, il serait temps !
51love
posted
the 04/01/2022 at 10:06 PM
Quand ils veulent pour le 2
gadjuuuom
posted
the 04/01/2022 at 10:11 PM
51love
potentiellement le meilleur a-rpg all time si on règle tout les soucis, facile a regler d'ailleurs avec les progrès technique.
sora78
posted
the 04/01/2022 at 10:11 PM
Déjà vu, du lourd cette video
rbz
posted
the 04/01/2022 at 10:26 PM
Elle a déjà été posté ici. X)
Oui dragons Dogma c'était bien.
