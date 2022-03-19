profile
Elden Ring
name : Elden Ring
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : Coop & PVP
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
obi69
obi69
Elden Ring partie 06


La partie 06 du guide Elden Ring par le poto Iglou si vous voulez un coup de main ou voir comprendre toutes les mécaniques du jeu
La chaine collective - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLUURh8_xjNoeDMfqveZIw
    posted the 03/19/2022 at 12:26 PM by obi69
    comments (3)
    akiru posted the 03/19/2022 at 01:16 PM
    Partie 6 c'est bien, mais please pas le nom des lieux il y en a qui peuvent spoiler fort.
    obi69 posted the 03/19/2022 at 02:29 PM
    akiru Tu as raison ! Je corrige.
    akiru posted the 03/19/2022 at 02:53 PM
    obi69 super cool merci
