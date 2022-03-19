accueil
obi69
name :
Elden Ring
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
FromSoftware
genre :
action-RPG
multiplayer :
Coop & PVP
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
obi69
obi69
obi69
blog
Elden Ring partie 06
La partie 06 du guide Elden Ring par le poto Iglou si vous voulez un coup de main ou voir comprendre toutes les mécaniques du jeu
La chaine collective
-
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLUURh8_xjNoeDMfqveZIw
posted the 03/19/2022 at 12:26 PM by
obi69
akiru
posted
the 03/19/2022 at 01:16 PM
Partie 6 c'est bien, mais please pas le nom des lieux il y en a qui peuvent spoiler fort.
obi69
posted
the 03/19/2022 at 02:29 PM
akiru
Tu as raison ! Je corrige.
akiru
posted
the 03/19/2022 at 02:53 PM
obi69
super cool merci
