name :
Elden Ring
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
FromSoftware
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
J-1 !!!
Plus qu'un jour avant l'arrivée sur Terre du BGE
ces 990 jours d'attentes auront étés longs depuis l'annonce du premier trailer lors de l'E3 2019 mais ils se sont écoulés.
N'oubliez pas cette petite astuce pour pouvoir jouer à l'abri de votre connard de patron.
Bon cette fois je retourne à ma niche, je ferais pas d'article J-0 lol
bon ok quand je recevrais le jeu peut-être, faudra bien que le monde entier ait connaissance de cette info inutile.
posted the 02/24/2022 at 03:30 AM by
chiotgamer
comments (
4
)
kratoszeus
posted
the 02/24/2022 at 04:05 AM
Pendant ce temps la Poutine vient de lancer la 3 eme guerre mondiale.
losz
posted
the 02/24/2022 at 04:16 AM
J'espere le recevoir day one
chiotgamer
posted
the 02/24/2022 at 04:41 AM
kratoszeus
Lui et Biden feraient mieux de jouer à Elden Ring plutôt que de faire les idiots.
kratoszeus
posted
the 02/24/2022 at 04:55 AM
chiotgamer
Je les vois bien faire une petite partie en coop contre un boss
