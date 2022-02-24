profile
Elden Ring
name : Elden Ring
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
chiotgamer
chiotgamer
chiotgamer > blog
J-1 !!!




Plus qu'un jour avant l'arrivée sur Terre du BGE ces 990 jours d'attentes auront étés longs depuis l'annonce du premier trailer lors de l'E3 2019 mais ils se sont écoulés.














N'oubliez pas cette petite astuce pour pouvoir jouer à l'abri de votre connard de patron.



Bon cette fois je retourne à ma niche, je ferais pas d'article J-0 lol bon ok quand je recevrais le jeu peut-être, faudra bien que le monde entier ait connaissance de cette info inutile.
    posted the 02/24/2022 at 03:30 AM by chiotgamer
    kratoszeus posted the 02/24/2022 at 04:05 AM
    Pendant ce temps la Poutine vient de lancer la 3 eme guerre mondiale.
    losz posted the 02/24/2022 at 04:16 AM
    J'espere le recevoir day one
    chiotgamer posted the 02/24/2022 at 04:41 AM
    kratoszeus Lui et Biden feraient mieux de jouer à Elden Ring plutôt que de faire les idiots.
    kratoszeus posted the 02/24/2022 at 04:55 AM
    chiotgamer Je les vois bien faire une petite partie en coop contre un boss
