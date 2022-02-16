Avec la fermeture d'ici un an de l'eShop de la Wii U, je vous propose une liste des jeux disponibles uniquement en téléchargement sur ce store, et que j'avais établie de longue date sur gameforever.fr (en pensant qu'un jour, ça pourrait être utile !).
Cette liste ne recense pas les jeux Virtual Console, Wii ou disponibles également en physique (sauf mention).
Je mentionne également quelques jeux qui pourraient disparaître purement et simplement - car pas disponibles ailleurs.
La liste est à jour au 17/01/2019. J'ai vu qu'une petite poignée de jeux est sortie après cette date.
De nombreux jeux peuvent être récupérés ailleurs, ce qui n'est pas le cas (pour le moment) d'Affordable Space Adventures, ou encore NES Remix 1 et 2.
Ne pas oublier que les DLC pour Zelda BOTW ou Mario Kart 8 ne devraient également plus être proposés.
Liste des jeux eShop Wii U au 17/01/2019
- 3Souls
- 99Moves
- 99Seconds
- 140
- 360 Breakout
- 1001 Spikes
- 6180 the moon
- A Drawing's Journey
- Absolutely Unstoppable MineRun
- Abyss
- A.C.E. – Alien Cleanup Elite
- ACT IT OUT! A Game of Charades
- Adventures of Pip
- Aenigma Os
- Affordable Space Adventures
- Alice in Wonderland
- Alphadia Genesis
- Angry Bunnies: Colossal Carrot Crusade
- Angry Video Game Nerd Adventures
- Annihilation
- Another World - 20th Anniversary Edition
- Aperion Cyberstorm
- Aqua Moto Racing Utopia
- Aqua TV
- Armikrog
- Art Academy SketchPad
- Art of Balance
- Ascent of Kings
- Asdivine Hearts
- Axiom Verge
- Azure Snake
- B3 Game Expo For Bees
- Back to Bed
- Badland: Game of the Year Edition
- Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate - Deluxe Edition
- Beatbuddy
- Bike Rider UltraDX - World Tour
- Bird Mania Party
- Bit Dungeon+
- Bit.Trip presents : Runner 2 - Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- Blasting Agent: Ultimate Edition
- Blek
- Block Zombies!
- Blocky Bot
- Blok Drop U
- Blok Drop X Twisted Fusion
- Bombing Bastards
- BOX UP
- Brave Tank Hero
- Breakout Defense
- Breakout Defense 2
- Brick Breaker
- BRICK RACE
- Buddy & Me : Dream Edition
- Cake Ninja 3: The Legend Continues
- Candy Hoarder
- Canvaleon
- CastleStorm
- Chariot
- Chasing Aurora
- Chasing Dead
- Child of Light
- Chimpuzzle Pro
- Chompy Chomp Chomp Party
- Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus
- Citadale - Gate of Souls
- Citadale - The Legends Trilogy
- Citizens of Earth
- Cloudberry Kingdom
- Coaster Crazy Deluxe
- Collateral Thinking
- Color Bombs
- COLOR CUBES
- Color Symphony 2
- Color Zen
- Color Zen Kids
- Cosmophony
- Costume Quest 2
- Cube Life: Island Survival
- Cube Life: Pixel Action Heroes
- Cubemen 2
- Cubit The Hardcore Platformer Robot HD
- Cup Critters
- Darts Up
- Defend Your Crypt
- Defense Dome
- Dinox
- Discovery
- Don't Starve: Giant Edition
- Double Breakout
- Double Breakout II
- Dr Luigi
- Dracula's Legacy
- Dragon Skills
- Dreamals
- Dreamals: Dream Quest
- Drop It : Block Paradise!
- Dual Core
- DuckTales: Remastered
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
- EARTHLOCK: Festival of Magic
- Eba & Egg: A Hatch Trip
- EDGE
- El Silla - Arcade Edition
- Electronic Super Joy
- Elliot Quest
- Epic Dumpster Bear
- Evofish
- Exile's End
- Extreme Exorcism
- F1 Race Stars Powered Up Edition
- Family Tennis SP
- Falling Skies : Le Jeu Vidéο
- FAST Racing NEO
(disponible également en boîte)
- Fat Dragons
- FIFTEEN
- Fire: Ungh's Quest
- Fist of the North Star : Ken's Rage 2
- Flight of Light
- Forest Escape
- forma.8
- Frankenstein - Master of Death
- Freedom Planet
- FreezeME
- Frenchy Bird
- FullBlast
- Funk of Titans
- Funky Barn
- Futuridium EP Deluxe
- Gaiabreaker
- GALAXY BLASTER
- Gear Gauntlet
- Ghost Blade HD
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Grand Prix Rock 'N Racing
- Gravity+
- Gravity Badgers
- Grumpy Reaper
- Guac' a Mole
- Gunman Clive HD Collection
- High Strangeness
- Hot Rod Racer
- How to Survive
- Human Resource Machine
- Hurry Up! Bird Hunter
- I C REDD
- Ice Cream Surfer
- Infinity Runner
- Insect Planet TD
- Inside My Radio
- Island Flight Simulator
- Ittle Dew
- JACKPOT 777
- Jewel Quest
- Job the Leprechaun
- Joe's Diner
- Jolt Family Robot Racer
- Jones on Fire
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Kick & Fennick
- KickBeat Special Edition
- Koi DX
- Knytt Underground
- Kung Fu FIGHT!
- Laser Blaster
- Les Mystérieuses Cités d'Or : Mondes Secrets
- Les Rivières d'Alice : Version étendue
- Letter Quest Remastered
- Level 22
- Life of Pixel
- Little Inferno
- Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut
- LOST REAVERS
- Lovely Planet
- Luv Me Buddies Wonderland
- Ma Ferme
- Ma Ferme Exotique
- Mahjong
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong Tipping Stars
- Master Reboot
- Maze Break
- Midnight 2
- Midtown Crazy Race
- Mighty Switch Force! Hyper Drive Edition
- Mighty Switch Force! 2
- MikroGame: Rotator
- Minecraft: Wii U Edition
- Mini Mario & Friends: amiibo Challenge
- Momonga Pinball Adventures
- Mon Premier Karaoké
- Monkey Pirates
- Mortar Melon
- Mr. Pumpkin Adventure
- Mutant Alien Moles of the Dead
- Mutant Mudds Super Challenge
- My First Songs
- My Style Studio: Hair Salon
- My Style Studio: Notebook
- Nano Assault Neo
- NES Remix
- NES Remix 2
- Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)
- NightSky
- Nihilumbra
- Ninja Pizza Girl
- Ninja Strike: Dangerous Dash
- Noitu Love: Devolution
- Nova-111
- Octocopter: Super Sub Squid Escape
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
- Ohayou! Beginner's Japanese
- OlliOlli
- Olympia Rising
- ORBIT
- Panda Love
- Paper Monsters Recut
- Paranautical Activity
- Pentapuzzle
- Pic-a-Pix Colour
- PictoParty
- Pier Solar and the Great Architects
- PINBALL
- Pinball Breakout
- PING 1.5+
- Pirate Pop Plus
- PixelJunk Monsters
- PixelMaker
- Pixel Slime U
- Plantera
- Plenty of Fishies
- Pokémon Rumble U
- Poncho
- PSIBO
- Puddle
- Pullblox World
- Pumped BMX +
- Pure Chess
- Puzzle Monkeys
- Queen's Garden
- Quest of Dungeons
- Q.U.B.E: Director's Cut
- Race The Sun
- RADIANTFLUX: HYPERFRACTAL
- Rakoo & Friends
- Red Riding Hood
- Replay : VHS is not dead
- Reptilian Rebellion
- Revenant Saga
- Rock 'N Racing Off Road
- Rock 'N Racing Off Road DX
- Rock Zombie
- Rorrim
- Roving Rogue
- RTO
- RTO 2
- Rubik's Cube
- Run Run and Die
- RUNBOW
- RUSH
- Sanatory Hallways
- Scram Kitty and his Buddy on Rails
- SDK Paint
- SDK Spriter
- Secret Files: Tunguska
- Sense
- Severed
- Shadow Archer
- Shadow Archery
- Shadow Puppeteer
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
- Shiftlings
- Shiny The Firefly
- SHOOT THE BALL
- Shooty Space
- Shovel Knight - Treasure Trove (sorti en boîte, màj gratuite)
- Shutshimi
- Six Sides of the World
- Sky Force Anniversary
- Slender: The Arrival
- SMART Adventures Mission Math: Sabotage at the Space Station
- Solitaire
- Soul Axiom
- Space Hulk
- Space Hunted
- SPHERE SLICE
- Spheroids
- Spellcaster's Assistant
- Spin the Bottle : Bumpie's Party
- Splashy Duck
- Spot the Differences : Party !
- Spy Chameleon
- Squids Odyssey
- Star Ghost
- Star Sky
- Star Sky 2
- Star Splash: Shattered Star
- Star Wars Pinball
- Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones
- Starwhal
- SteamWorld Dig (sorti en boîte)
- SteamWorld Heist (sorti en boîte)
- Steel Lords
- Steel Rivals
- Stick it to the Man
- Stone Shire
- Sudoku Party
- Super Destronaut 2: Go Duck Yourself
- Super Meat Boy
- Super Robo Mouse
- Super Toy Cars
- Super Ultra Star Shooter
- Suspension Railroad Simulator
- SWAP BLOCKS
- Sweetest Thing
- Swords & Soldiers
- Swords & Soldiers II
- Tabletop Gallery
- Tachyon Project
- Tank! Tank! Tank! (free to play)
- Tap Tap Arcade
- Tap Tap Arcade 2
- Temple of Yog
- Tengami
- Teslagrad
- Teslapunk
- Test Your Mind
- Tested with robots !
- Tetraminos
- Tetrobot & Co.
- The Beggar's Ride
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- The Bridge
- The Cave
- The Fall
- The Gem Collector
- The Girl And The Robot
- The Quiet Collection
- The Stonecutter
- The Swapper
- The Swindle
- Thomas Was Alone
- Titans Tower
- TNT Racers - Nitro Machines Edition
- Toby: The Secret Mine
- Toki Tori
- Toki Tori 2
- Toki Tori 2+
- Touch Selections
- Toon Tanks
- Toon War
- Totem Tapeur
- Toto Temple Deluxe
- Triple Breakout
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- Trine 2 - Director's Cut
- Tumblestone
- Turtle Tale
- Twin Robots
- Twisted Fusion
- Typoman
- Ultratron
- Underground
- Unepic
- Use Your Words
- Vaccine
- Vektor Wars
- Völgarr le Viking
- VoxelMaker
- VRog
- Wall Ball
- Whispering Willows
- Wicked Monsters Blast! HD PLUS
- WinKings
- Wooden Sen'SeY
- Word Logic by POWGI
- Word party
- Word Puzzles by POWGI
- WordsUp! Academy
- XType +
- Y.A.S.G
- Year Walk
- ZaciSa: Defense of the Crayon Dimensions!
- Zen Pinball 2
- Ziggurat
- Zombie Brigade: No Brain No Gain
- Zombie Defense