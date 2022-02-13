accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
2
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
slad
,
torotoro59
name :
Deathloop
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Bethesda Softworks
developer :
Arkane Studios
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
Playstation 5
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
17
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
iiii
,
link49
,
milo42
,
kurosama
,
raph64
,
minx
,
torotoro59
,
lughost30
,
sephiroth07
,
minbox
,
biboys
,
giusnake
,
barberousse
,
suzukube
,
solidfisher
,
zozoba
,
pizza3fromage
skuldleif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
370
visites since opening :
666947
skuldleif
> blog
[Bon plan]Deathloop deluxe edition PS5 a 19,99€ chez micromania
==>
https://www.micromania.fr/deathloop-edition-deluxe-108884.html?kwkuniv=P3CB05654C7100-ccp3cb05654c7161&utm_source=netaffiliation&utm_campaign=deeplinks
https://twitter.com/ChocoBonPlan/status/1492998477734985732
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/13/2022 at 11:23 PM by
skuldleif
comments (
3
)
guiguif
posted
the 02/13/2022 at 11:30 PM
ça fait peur pour Ghostwire
idd
posted
the 02/13/2022 at 11:43 PM
guiguif
ouais je l'ai pas préco ça sent le jeu à 30 balles aux soldes de juin, malgré toutes ses qualités
churos45
posted
the 02/13/2022 at 11:47 PM
On comprend pourquoi Bethesda s'est fait racheté
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo