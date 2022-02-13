profile
Deathloop
2
Likers
name : Deathloop
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : Arkane Studios
genre : action
other versions : PC Playstation 5 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
skuldleif
17
Likes
Likers
skuldleif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 370
visites since opening : 666947
skuldleif > blog
[Bon plan]Deathloop deluxe edition PS5 a 19,99€ chez micromania
==>https://www.micromania.fr/deathloop-edition-deluxe-108884.html?kwkuniv=P3CB05654C7100-ccp3cb05654c7161&utm_source=netaffiliation&utm_campaign=deeplinks
https://twitter.com/ChocoBonPlan/status/1492998477734985732
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/13/2022 at 11:23 PM by skuldleif
    comments (3)
    guiguif posted the 02/13/2022 at 11:30 PM
    ça fait peur pour Ghostwire
    idd posted the 02/13/2022 at 11:43 PM
    guiguif ouais je l'ai pas préco ça sent le jeu à 30 balles aux soldes de juin, malgré toutes ses qualités
    churos45 posted the 02/13/2022 at 11:47 PM
    On comprend pourquoi Bethesda s'est fait racheté
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo