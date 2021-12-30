profile
all
Epic Games Store : le jeu hebdomadaire de fin d'année
On a bel et bien fini avec les jeux quotidien offert, aujourd'hui nous sommes de retour pour le rythme hebdomadaire, Voici ce que Epic va nous offrir pour la semaine qui marque la fin 2021 et le début 2022 :

- Tomb Raider GOTY (2013),
- Rise of the Tomb Raider : 20 Year Celebration,
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider : Definitive Edition.

https://www.epicgames.com/store/fr/p/tomb-raider
https://www.epicgames.com/store/fr/p/rise-of-the-tomb-raider
https://www.epicgames.com/store/fr/p/shadow-of-the-tomb-raider





La semaine prochaine sera : Gods Will Fall
    posted the 12/30/2021 at 04:00 PM by arquion
    comments (4)
    axlenz posted the 12/30/2021 at 04:09 PM
    Le site est déjà cassé . Je vais ressayer plus tard. Sinon belles offres
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/30/2021 at 04:13 PM
    L'autre jour j'ai récupéré les jeux et j'ai testé geforce now et c'est pas mal du tout franchement, ça peut être une solution pour ceux qui n'ont pas le pc pour le faire tourner directement, rien n'est jamais perdu
    sussudio posted the 12/30/2021 at 04:21 PM
    Je joue quasiment plus mais comme avec GTA V, c'est toujours cool de l'avoir dans ma biblio. Merci pour l'info
    sussudio posted the 12/30/2021 at 04:22 PM
    romgamer6859 Je pense qu'on va y être forcé vu la pénurie des cartes graphiques et des consoles de jeux. La seule option sera le streaming.
