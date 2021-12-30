On a bel et bien fini avec les jeux quotidien offert, aujourd'hui nous sommes de retour pour le rythme hebdomadaire, Voici ce que Epic va nous offrir pour la semaine qui marque la fin 2021 et le début 2022 :
- Tomb Raider GOTY (2013),
- Rise of the Tomb Raider : 20 Year Celebration,
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider : Definitive Edition.
https://www.epicgames.com/store/fr/p/tomb-raider
https://www.epicgames.com/store/fr/p/rise-of-the-tomb-raider
https://www.epicgames.com/store/fr/p/shadow-of-the-tomb-raider
La semaine prochaine sera : Gods Will Fall
posted the 12/30/2021 at 04:00 PM by arquion