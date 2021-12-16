profile
Doom 3 : VR Edition
name : Doom 3 : VR Edition
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : ID Software
genre : FPS
obi69
Replonger dans Doom 3 : quel bonheur


Ma nouvelle vidéo de let's play sans prétention, sur la chaine collective de GF

On redécouvre ce grand classique du FPS horrifique qu'est Doom 3!

Vidéo sur l'intro : bon visionnage !

La chaine collective - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RAGrqEA2G_0
    let's play doom 3 ps4 pro
    phase1
    posted the 12/16/2021 at 06:51 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    metroidvania posted the 12/16/2021 at 06:55 PM
    Monstrueux ce jeu. Bien vieilli je trouve
    calite posted the 12/16/2021 at 07:36 PM
    Dommage, il y a la limite d'age sur ta vidéo. Quelqu'un connait une extension qui contourne ça?
