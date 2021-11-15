accueil
profile
name :
Halo Infinite
platform :
Xbox Series X
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
343 Industries
genre :
FPS
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
-
profile
spartanjohn
articles : 20
20
visites since opening : 23569
23569
spartanjohn
> blog
Le multijoueur d'halo Infinite disponible maintenant.
Sur Steam et sur l'app Xbox sur PC + consoles.
https://twitter.com/Halo/status/1460314697979154434
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1240440/Halo_Infinite/
Hop hop hop on l'installe.
posted the 11/15/2021 at 06:37 PM by spartanjohn
spartanjohn
comments (7)
7
)
bigb0ss
posted
the 11/15/2021 at 06:43 PM
J'arrive pas à lancer le jeu sur Série X, j'ai un écran bleu
romgamer6859
posted
the 11/15/2021 at 06:43 PM
J'ai que le patch de 280 mo et l'écran bleu
kinectical
posted
the 11/15/2021 at 06:44 PM
J’arrive pas à l’avoir peuvent aller se faire foutre
bigb0ss
posted
the 11/15/2021 at 06:45 PM
romgamer6859
Idem, je pourrais y jouer que demain le temps que je le télécharge mais si ça vous dit on pourra se faire des parties endiablé
xslayx
posted
the 11/15/2021 at 06:46 PM
let's go
miko599
posted
the 11/15/2021 at 06:48 PM
Pareil 280 mo et écran bleu...
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 11/15/2021 at 06:50 PM
Blue Screen pour moi
