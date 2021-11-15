profile
Halo Infinite
13
Likers
name : Halo Infinite
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Microsoft
developer : 343 Industries
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - Xbox One Xbox Series X -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
spartanjohn
2
Likes
Likers
spartanjohn
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 20
visites since opening : 23569
spartanjohn > blog
Le multijoueur d'halo Infinite disponible maintenant.
Sur Steam et sur l'app Xbox sur PC + consoles.

https://twitter.com/Halo/status/1460314697979154434

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1240440/Halo_Infinite/


Hop hop hop on l'installe.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/15/2021 at 06:36 PM by spartanjohn
    comments (7)
    bigb0ss posted the 11/15/2021 at 06:43 PM
    J'arrive pas à lancer le jeu sur Série X, j'ai un écran bleu
    romgamer6859 posted the 11/15/2021 at 06:43 PM
    J'ai que le patch de 280 mo et l'écran bleu
    kinectical posted the 11/15/2021 at 06:44 PM
    J’arrive pas à l’avoir peuvent aller se faire foutre
    bigb0ss posted the 11/15/2021 at 06:45 PM
    romgamer6859 Idem, je pourrais y jouer que demain le temps que je le télécharge mais si ça vous dit on pourra se faire des parties endiablé
    xslayx posted the 11/15/2021 at 06:46 PM
    let's go
    miko599 posted the 11/15/2021 at 06:48 PM
    Pareil 280 mo et écran bleu...
    leblogdeshacka posted the 11/15/2021 at 06:50 PM
    Blue Screen pour moi
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo