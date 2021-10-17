profile
Yakuza 3
5
Likers
name : Yakuza 3
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action-aventure
obi69
obi69
19
Likes
Likers
obi69
articles : 600
visites since opening : 726871
obi69 > blog
1ère heure découverte sur Yakuza 3



Rediff de mon live découverte d'hier soir consacré à Yakuza 3, en version HD et sur Ps4 Pro.

Bon visionnage

La chaine collective - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLUURh8_xjNoeDMfqveZIw
    tags : sega live yakuza 3 playstation 4
    posted the 10/17/2021 at 10:16 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    suzukube posted the 10/17/2021 at 10:18 PM
    O_o J'ai pas fini Lost Judgment moi
    obi69 posted the 10/17/2021 at 10:21 PM
    suzukube Moi non plus ! Va falloir se couper un doigt ! O_O
