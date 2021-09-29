[pos=centre]
Star Wars: TBOBF - Le 29 décembre + Poster ultra badass !
Star Wars
The book of Boba Fett

Le 29 Décembre sur Disney+ !




MAGNIFIQUE
Ratchet. - Star Wars.
    posted the 09/29/2021 at 03:36 PM by ratchet
    comments (5)
    marcelpatulacci posted the 09/29/2021 at 03:46 PM
    Booba feat Disney+
    colt posted the 09/29/2021 at 03:52 PM
    faut m'invoquer dans ces cas là !
    ratchet posted the 09/29/2021 at 03:57 PM
    colt: Je t'invoque en différé Mais ok pour les prochaines news!
    colt posted the 09/29/2021 at 04:17 PM
    ratchet
    kwentyn posted the 09/29/2021 at 04:38 PM
    Jme demande quelle direction ils vont prendre pour boba, vu son désintérêt pour la cause mandalorienne on n'aura sûrement pas un boba chef de mandalore
