accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
12
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
yamy
,
esets
,
testament
,
mikazaki
,
cannabidiol
,
serve
,
mrponey
,
rikimaru
,
jozen15
,
obi69
,
arngrim
name :
Tales of Arise
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Bandai Namco
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
19
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
cijfer
,
hijikatamayora13
,
raph64
,
tvirus
,
osiris
,
kurosama
,
gunstarred
,
giusnake
,
ropstar
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
shanks
,
ducknsexe
,
ravyxxs
,
malcomz
,
lulah03
,
marchand2sable
,
torotoro59
,
iglooo
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
574
visites since opening :
691767
obi69
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Tales of Arise Collector à nouveau dispo en préco
https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B093CG41L2/?coliid=IOLEFY4Q73MYZ&colid=DPR8LGCCIIO4&psc=0&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/06/2021 at 07:18 PM by
obi69
comments (
9
)
suzukube
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 07:19 PM
Y'a le jeu en physique donc je ne l'achète pas, dommage.
obi69
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 07:23 PM
suzukube
suzukube
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 07:27 PM
obi69
C'est pas une blague, j'ai une PS5 Digital, et seule la figurine m'intéressait =o)) !
L'avantage, c'est qu'au moins, je ne suis plus tenté
!
suzukube
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 07:28 PM
obi69
J'dis ça je viens de capter que j'ai une Xbox Series X et que j'aurais pu acheter l'édition collector Xbox
Mais ça me fait chier de pas avoir les vibrations haptiques -_- !
suzukube
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 07:30 PM
Mdr j'suis paumé, j'en suis au point que je me demande si je prends la version PS4 du jeu à 50 €, j'aurais bien l'upgrade vers la version PS5 ? On rigolait sur les boites Xbox qui portent à confusion, mais au moins, y'a qu'un seul boitier de jeu chez eux compatible One et Series X.
suzukube
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 07:53 PM
Désolé pour le spam, j'ai la réponse si quelqu'un la cherche :
Tales of Arise offers fans the ability to experience the game on PlayStation 4 or on PlayStation 5 at no additional charge.
To upgrade your physical copy of Tales of Arise on PS4 to the digital PS5 version of Tales of Arise you will need a PS5 console with a disc drive. PS4 discs can’t be used with the PlayStation®5 Digital Edition. Visit PlayStation.com/support for more details.Tales of Arise save data created on the PS4 or PS5 versions of the game are not compatible.
obi69
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 08:16 PM
suzukube
ça y est : y'en a plus...Ca sent le scalping
suzukube
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 08:37 PM
obi69
Y'en a plein sur Xbox Series ici :
https://tidd.ly/3l2jnb5
masharu
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 09:23 PM
obi69
C'est quelle édition du jeu qui assure d'avoir tous les DLC ? L'Ultimate Edition ? Elle existe en physique ?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
L'avantage, c'est qu'au moins, je ne suis plus tenté !
Tales of Arise offers fans the ability to experience the game on PlayStation 4 or on PlayStation 5 at no additional charge.
To upgrade your physical copy of Tales of Arise on PS4 to the digital PS5 version of Tales of Arise you will need a PS5 console with a disc drive. PS4 discs can’t be used with the PlayStation®5 Digital Edition. Visit PlayStation.com/support for more details.Tales of Arise save data created on the PS4 or PS5 versions of the game are not compatible.