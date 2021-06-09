profile
Tales of Arise
name : Tales of Arise
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Tales of Arise Collector à nouveau dispo en préco



https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B093CG41L2/?coliid=IOLEFY4Q73MYZ&colid=DPR8LGCCIIO4&psc=0&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it
    posted the 09/06/2021 at 07:18 PM by obi69
    comments (9)
    suzukube posted the 09/06/2021 at 07:19 PM
    Y'a le jeu en physique donc je ne l'achète pas, dommage.
    obi69 posted the 09/06/2021 at 07:23 PM
    suzukube
    suzukube posted the 09/06/2021 at 07:27 PM
    obi69 C'est pas une blague, j'ai une PS5 Digital, et seule la figurine m'intéressait =o)) !

    L'avantage, c'est qu'au moins, je ne suis plus tenté !
    suzukube posted the 09/06/2021 at 07:28 PM
    obi69 J'dis ça je viens de capter que j'ai une Xbox Series X et que j'aurais pu acheter l'édition collector Xbox Mais ça me fait chier de pas avoir les vibrations haptiques -_- !
    suzukube posted the 09/06/2021 at 07:30 PM
    Mdr j'suis paumé, j'en suis au point que je me demande si je prends la version PS4 du jeu à 50 €, j'aurais bien l'upgrade vers la version PS5 ? On rigolait sur les boites Xbox qui portent à confusion, mais au moins, y'a qu'un seul boitier de jeu chez eux compatible One et Series X.
    suzukube posted the 09/06/2021 at 07:53 PM
    Désolé pour le spam, j'ai la réponse si quelqu'un la cherche :

    Tales of Arise offers fans the ability to experience the game on PlayStation 4 or on PlayStation 5 at no additional charge.
    To upgrade your physical copy of Tales of Arise on PS4 to the digital PS5 version of Tales of Arise you will need a PS5 console with a disc drive. PS4 discs can’t be used with the PlayStation®5 Digital Edition. Visit PlayStation.com/support for more details.Tales of Arise save data created on the PS4 or PS5 versions of the game are not compatible.
    obi69 posted the 09/06/2021 at 08:16 PM
    suzukube ça y est : y'en a plus...Ca sent le scalping
    suzukube posted the 09/06/2021 at 08:37 PM
    obi69 Y'en a plein sur Xbox Series ici : https://tidd.ly/3l2jnb5
    masharu posted the 09/06/2021 at 09:23 PM
    obi69 C'est quelle édition du jeu qui assure d'avoir tous les DLC ? L'Ultimate Edition ? Elle existe en physique ?
