Tu sais, le truc pour s’amuser dans la vie, c’est de toujours garder un côté enfant.
mugimando
Avis Final
Trailer DokeV
What the fuck
posted the 08/29/2021 at 04:05 PM by
mugimando
guiguif
posted
the 08/29/2021 at 04:13 PM
grotte
x2
suzukube
posted
the 08/29/2021 at 04:15 PM
guiguif
C'est l'occasion de s'enjailler à nouveau sur cette superbe musique. Quelqu'un aurait le lien iTunes ?
guiguif
posted
the 08/29/2021 at 04:58 PM
suzukube
j'avoue
suzukube
posted
the 08/29/2021 at 04:59 PM
guiguif
C'est la version remix :
https://s1.playblackdesert.com/dokev/contents/img/ROCKSTAR(TAK_Remix).mp3
Je tague
Octobar
je sais qu'il la cherchait à un moment.
amario
posted
the 08/29/2021 at 05:01 PM
Le pire c'est qu'il y avait déjà un trailer sur ce jeu y'a un an dont j'avais même pas connaissance (avec le même son insupportable)
suzukube
korou
posted
the 08/29/2021 at 05:07 PM
Ça a l'air tellement cool
guiguif
posted
the 08/29/2021 at 05:12 PM
suzukube
