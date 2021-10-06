profile
all
(HS) Warner vas faire un animée sur le SDA !


https://twitter.com/Animated_Antic/status/1403058252418469893

D'un coté le Rohan ca peut être intéressant, de l'autre ...... je suis pas totalement rassurée !
    posted the 06/10/2021 at 06:52 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (10)
    cobrasnake posted the 06/10/2021 at 06:55 PM
    bordel j'ai cru que c'etait marqué un film sur le SIDA je suis fatigué
    wilhelm posted the 06/10/2021 at 06:55 PM
    Nani ? Aragornuuu. Daijobu ?
    birmou posted the 06/10/2021 at 06:56 PM
    cobrasnake En vrai j'ai lu SIDA aussi je comprenais pas l'enthousiasme avec le point d'exclamation dans le titre
    chronokami posted the 06/10/2021 at 06:58 PM
    cobrasnake birmou vous m'avez tué
    cobrasnake posted the 06/10/2021 at 07:01 PM
    birmou chronokami
    darkxehanort94 posted the 06/10/2021 at 07:01 PM
    birmou cobrasnake

    Mais enfin SDA pour Seigneur des Anneaux !

    J'aurais du mettre quoi ? Lord Of The Rings ?
    gandalflevert posted the 06/10/2021 at 07:02 PM
    Hum j'ai peur
    guiguif posted the 06/10/2021 at 07:02 PM
    Ptin pareil
    liberty posted the 06/10/2021 at 07:03 PM
    cobrasnake birmou https://youtu.be/Prhi3_Nvt3U
    birmou posted the 06/10/2021 at 07:08 PM
    darkxehanort94 Non mdr SDA ça passe c'est juste qu'on est habitué à LOTR du coup en lisant vite mon cerveau m'a joué un tour (bon j'suis pas le seul on dirait )
