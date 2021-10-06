accueil
(HS) Warner vas faire un animée sur le SDA !
https://twitter.com/Animated_Antic/status/1403058252418469893
D'un coté le Rohan ca peut être intéressant, de l'autre ...... je suis pas totalement rassurée !
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/10/2021 at 06:52 PM by
darkxehanort94
comments (
10
)
cobrasnake
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 06:55 PM
bordel j'ai cru que c'etait marqué un film sur le SIDA je suis fatigué
wilhelm
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 06:55 PM
Nani ? Aragornuuu. Daijobu ?
birmou
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 06:56 PM
cobrasnake
En vrai j'ai lu SIDA aussi je comprenais pas l'enthousiasme avec le point d'exclamation dans le titre
chronokami
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 06:58 PM
cobrasnake
birmou
vous m'avez tué
cobrasnake
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 07:01 PM
birmou
chronokami
darkxehanort94
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 07:01 PM
birmou
cobrasnake
Mais enfin SDA pour Seigneur des Anneaux !
J'aurais du mettre quoi ? Lord Of The Rings ?
gandalflevert
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 07:02 PM
Hum j'ai peur
guiguif
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 07:02 PM
Ptin pareil
liberty
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 07:03 PM
cobrasnake
birmou
https://youtu.be/Prhi3_Nvt3U
birmou
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 07:08 PM
darkxehanort94
Non mdr SDA ça passe c'est juste qu'on est habitué à LOTR du coup en lisant vite mon cerveau m'a joué un tour (bon j'suis pas le seul on dirait
)
