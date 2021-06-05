accueil
34
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
rebellion
,
koopa
,
soulshunt
,
minbox
,
leblogdeshacka
,
trungz
,
kyogamer
,
escobar
,
tizoc
,
tvirus
,
furtifdor
,
odv78
,
hatefield
,
lightning
,
eldren
,
jojoplay4
,
diablass59
,
hado78
,
monbouleenmeringue
,
oloman334
,
belisama
,
link49
,
ghostspartacus
,
spawnini
,
davydems
,
kurosama
,
samsuki
,
heracles
,
torotoro59
,
davonizuka
,
tolgafury
,
osiris
,
aym
,
obi69
name :
Hellblade
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
N.C
developer :
Ninja Theory
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
18
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
cijfer
,
hijikatamayora13
,
raph64
,
tvirus
,
osiris
,
kurosama
,
gunstarred
,
giusnake
,
ropstar
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
shanks
,
ducknsexe
,
ravyxxs
,
malcomz
,
lulah03
,
marchand2sable
,
torotoro59
obi69
Retour sur HellBlade (Partie2)
HELLBLADE : SENUA'S SACRIFICE (PARTIE 2)
Suite de notre découverte d'Hellblade avec cette seconde et dernière vidéo.
Bon visionnage.
▶
VOIR LA VIDEO :
La chaine
-
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLUURh8_xjNoeDMfqveZIw
tags :
intro
let's play
hellblade
partie 2
posted the 05/06/2021 at 05:17 PM by
obi69
comments (
2
)
superpanda
posted
the 05/06/2021 at 05:32 PM
J'ai réessayé hier, j'accroche toujours pas. C'est lent, mais lent...
allanoix
posted
the 05/06/2021 at 05:39 PM
mais cest une vieille video non ?
