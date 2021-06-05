profile
Hellblade
34
name : Hellblade
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : N.C
developer : Ninja Theory
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One
obi69
18
Likes
obi69
articles : 471
visites since opening : 573315
obi69 > blog
Retour sur HellBlade (Partie2)
HELLBLADE : SENUA'S SACRIFICE (PARTIE 2)

Suite de notre découverte d'Hellblade avec cette seconde et dernière vidéo.

Bon visionnage.

VOIR LA VIDEO :
La chaine - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLUURh8_xjNoeDMfqveZIw
    tags : intro let's play hellblade partie 2
    posted the 05/06/2021 at 05:17 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    superpanda posted the 05/06/2021 at 05:32 PM
    J'ai réessayé hier, j'accroche toujours pas. C'est lent, mais lent...
    allanoix posted the 05/06/2021 at 05:39 PM
    mais cest une vieille video non ?
