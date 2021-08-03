Tu sais, le truc pour s’amuser dans la vie, c’est de toujours garder un côté enfant.
profile
mugimando
25
Likes
Likers
mugimando
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 322
visites since opening : 431645
mugimando > blog
all
One Piece Bloodline : Sogeking !
Le nouveau jeu A-RPG One Piece Bloodline ( Fighting Path ) sortira le 27 MAI 2021 en Chine.
C'est partit pour la présentation des cartes skill de Sogeking

LOOOOCK-OOOONNN
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    axlenz
    posted the 03/08/2021 at 06:49 PM by mugimando
    comments (8)
    mwaka971 posted the 03/08/2021 at 07:02 PM
    Aaaaaahhhh mortel la chanson de Sogeking in game trop bon
    axlenz posted the 03/08/2021 at 07:29 PM
    Je me demande qui se cache derrière le masque de Sogeking aka le super héros le plus charismatique de tous les temps
    mugimando posted the 03/08/2021 at 07:35 PM
    mwaka971 cette nostalgie

    axlenz Il rivalise avec les plus grand héros DC et Marvel !
    chiotgamer posted the 03/08/2021 at 08:04 PM
    axlenz mugimando Il paraît qu'il ferait jeu égal avec les plus grands tels que Buggy D. Clown, Go D. Usopp, Con D. Oriano ou encore Falldawn D. Stairs...
    eldonito posted the 03/08/2021 at 08:05 PM
    ça sortira chez nous? il y avait un castlevania mobile aussi (made in china) des nouvelles? Evidemment il n'y aura aucune traduction si?
    maki4vel posted the 03/08/2021 at 08:12 PM
    je préfère tellement la vf de la chanson de sogeking ( et même l'anime pour une fois la vf est bonne et les voix colle très bien aux personnages sauf après le massacre du changement des doubleurs après l'arc don flamingo ).
    chiotgamer posted the 03/08/2021 at 08:19 PM
    eldonito le castlevania mobile est abandonné il me semble.
    eldonito posted the 03/08/2021 at 08:33 PM
    ah
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo