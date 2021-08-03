accueil
Tu sais, le truc pour s'amuser dans la vie, c'est de toujours garder un côté enfant.
all
Avis Final
Souvenir Old Gen
One Piece Bloodline : Sogeking !
Le nouveau jeu A-RPG One Piece Bloodline ( Fighting Path ) sortira le 27 MAI 2021 en Chine.
C'est partit pour la présentation des cartes skill de Sogeking
LOOOOCK-OOOONNN
1
Like
Who likes this ?
axlenz
posted the 03/08/2021 at 06:49 PM by
mugimando
comments (
8
)
mwaka971
posted
the 03/08/2021 at 07:02 PM
Aaaaaahhhh mortel la chanson de Sogeking in game trop bon
axlenz
posted
the 03/08/2021 at 07:29 PM
Je me demande qui se cache derrière le masque de Sogeking
aka le super héros le plus charismatique de tous les temps
mugimando
posted
the 03/08/2021 at 07:35 PM
mwaka971
cette nostalgie
axlenz
Il rivalise avec les plus grand héros DC et Marvel !
chiotgamer
posted
the 03/08/2021 at 08:04 PM
axlenz
mugimando
Il paraît qu'il ferait jeu égal avec les plus grands tels que Buggy D. Clown, Go D. Usopp, Con D. Oriano ou encore Falldawn D. Stairs...
eldonito
posted
the 03/08/2021 at 08:05 PM
ça sortira chez nous? il y avait un castlevania mobile aussi (made in china) des nouvelles? Evidemment il n'y aura aucune traduction si?
maki4vel
posted
the 03/08/2021 at 08:12 PM
je préfère tellement la vf de la chanson de sogeking ( et même l'anime pour une fois la vf est bonne et les voix colle très bien aux personnages sauf après le massacre du changement des doubleurs après l'arc don flamingo ).
chiotgamer
posted
the 03/08/2021 at 08:19 PM
eldonito
le castlevania mobile est abandonné il me semble.
eldonito
posted
the 03/08/2021 at 08:33 PM
ah
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
