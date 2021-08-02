[pos=centre]
ratchet > blog
Fast&Furious 9: Teaser Super Bowl!


"Prochainement" au cinéma


Hâte, vivement ça à l'air dingue
Ratchet. - Fast&Furious.
    posted the 02/08/2021 at 10:55 AM by ratchet
    comments (5)
    opthomas posted the 02/08/2021 at 11:16 AM
    Va falloir que je chope la bande annonce en V.O.
    palan posted the 02/08/2021 at 11:25 AM
    C'est a quel heure le super bowl?
    shinz0 posted the 02/08/2021 at 11:30 AM
    palan c'était hier

    Les Buccaneers ont éclaté les Chiefs 31 - 9
    altendorf posted the 02/08/2021 at 11:40 AM
    shinz0 La connexion Brady-Gronkowski
    shinz0 posted the 02/08/2021 at 11:51 AM
    altendorf
    Tom Brady 43 ans quand même
