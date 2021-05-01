Tu sais, le truc pour s’amuser dans la vie, c’est de toujours garder un côté enfant.
mugimando
25
mugimando
Si 2020 etait un "Opening" XD
Le mec qui à fait ca est un génie ! Je pleure de rire tellement il me bute cette opening



Le meilleur commentaire youtube :
Guys don't spoil the ending I'm still on post election arc
    fanlink1, rendan
    posted the 01/05/2021 at 11:58 AM by mugimando
    comments (9)
    sora78 posted the 01/05/2021 at 12:09 PM
    marcelpatulacci posted the 01/05/2021 at 12:10 PM
    "Guys don't spoil the ending I'm still on post election arc "

    shinz0 posted the 01/05/2021 at 12:12 PM
    Le commentaire YouTube
    mugimando posted the 01/05/2021 at 12:17 PM
    marcelpatulacci shinz0 il est completement barjo le gars
    marcelpatulacci posted the 01/05/2021 at 12:22 PM
    mugimeddy Ah mais non, je le comprend, qui aime les spoils ?
    mugimando posted the 01/05/2021 at 12:35 PM
    marcelpatulacci je suis K.O !
    rbz posted the 01/05/2021 at 01:26 PM
    vu depuis un moment, le montage est bien réussis.
    l'op de snk est tellement bon au final
    5120x2880 posted the 01/05/2021 at 02:23 PM
    C'est énorme, mais j'espère qu'il y aura l'opening 2 centré exclusivement sur la France, même si c'est une saison filler elle vaut le coup d'œil.
    rendan posted the 01/05/2021 at 03:00 PM
    Bordel excellent
