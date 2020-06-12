We fixed on our product lineup late last year. Our preferred pricing was determined early in this calendar year, pre-lockdown. And we just got on and executed with what we wanted to do.



No, no, it [the price] didn’t [change], no. We’ve been able to launch PlayStation 5 at $399 / €399, with all the horsepower and the feature set that the console has, at the same price that we launched PS4 back in 2013. That was important for us, and we’re very happy that we’ve been able to do that. 399 worked very well for us last time around and we’d like it to work very well for us this time around, too

Jim Ryan, encore une fois, s'entretenu avec Edge Magazine recemment, et a livré quelques détails concernant la fixation du prix final de la ps5 digitale, cette dernière vendue pour 399euros.