Le prix de la ps5 a été fixé en début d'année
Jim Ryan, encore une fois, s'entretenu avec Edge Magazine recemment, et a livré quelques détails concernant la fixation du prix final de la ps5 digitale, cette dernière vendue pour 399euros.

We fixed on our product lineup late last year. Our preferred pricing was determined early in this calendar year, pre-lockdown. And we just got on and executed with what we wanted to do.

No, no, it [the price] didn’t [change], no. We’ve been able to launch PlayStation 5 at $399 / €399, with all the horsepower and the feature set that the console has, at the same price that we launched PS4 back in 2013. That was important for us, and we’re very happy that we’ve been able to do that. 399 worked very well for us last time around and we’d like it to work very well for us this time around, too
https://www.playstationlifestyle.net/2020/12/05/jim-ryan-on-ps5-digital-edition-price/
    posted the 12/06/2020 at 04:12 AM by kratoszeus
    comments (3)
    xenofamicom posted the 12/06/2020 at 04:39 AM
    C'est ce qui s'appel un "damage control"

    De toute façon la question ne se pose plus aujourd'hui et de toute manière, on ne saura jamais quand le tout à été fixé, mais si ils étaient si convaincus de leur prix "fixé en début d'année", ils auraient certainement pas attendu que MS communique le sien (même si c'est un leak qui a tout déclenché)
    suzukube posted the 12/06/2020 at 05:15 AM
    xenofamicom Ils avaient probablement fixé plusieurs prix selon les scénarios, du plus bas possible au plus haut !
    xenofamicom posted the 12/06/2020 at 06:04 AM
    suzukube ça c'est évident qu'ils avaient différents prix, qu'ils ont certainement ajustés avec le temps et définis une bonne fois pour toute quand MS à lâcher ses prix officiels
