The PS5 version features three different graphical modes: performance, resolution, and activity card support. For performance mode, the game will run at 120 FPS and 4K dynamic resolution scaling. Resolution mode will target 50 FPS with 4K resolution. Lastly, Activity Card support allows for players to jump into matches quicker. Additionally, the PS5 version features faster load times.



For those that own the PS4 version, you can upgrade to the PS5 version for free and carry over your progress. The game also supports cross-play between PS4 and PS5 players.









“Thanks to the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers, squeezing the R2 trigger emulates the resistance of an actual trigger, offering a unique feel for each weapon category and shooting gadget,” said Ubisoft. “For example, adaptive trigger resistance is light and quick for pistols, and heavier for bigger, powerful weapons like light machine guns. Players will also be able to feel the difference between single fire and full-automatic for full immersion.”

