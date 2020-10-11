Verdict

Bugsnax is a light-lifting puzzle adventure that is elevated by its strong story and characters that I enjoyed until the very end. Despite some simple mechanics, the laughs outnumbered the groans significantly as I found myself surprisingly invested in the events of the island and its inhabitants. With over 100 Bugsnax to discover and catch there’s plenty here to entertain the completionists, alongside those just looking for a well-told six-hour mystery that will keep you guessing until after the credits roll. All of this while making you feel emotionally connected to the characters, something you previously might have thought sounded impossible. Until you saw a carrot crawl, that is.





Aux vues des premières présentations, qui aurait cru que ce jeu, aurai des notes si élevées ? Pas moi en tous cas.En tous cas la ps5 commence déjà avec pas mal de hits.. c est cool pour une nouvelle gen.Pour rappel le jeu sortira gratuitement pour les abonées PSPLUS.. elle est pas belle la vie ?Verdit IGN