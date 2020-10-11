profile
kratoszeus
12
Likes
Likers
kratoszeus
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 147
visites since opening : 328727
kratoszeus > blog
Bugsnax: Un excellent jeu ? Voici les notes:
Aux vues des premières présentations, qui aurait cru que ce jeu, aurai des notes si élevées ? Pas moi en tous cas.

En tous cas la ps5 commence déjà avec pas mal de hits.. c est cool pour une nouvelle gen.
Pour rappel le jeu sortira gratuitement pour les abonées PSPLUS.. elle est pas belle la vie ?






Verdit IGN

Verdict
Bugsnax is a light-lifting puzzle adventure that is elevated by its strong story and characters that I enjoyed until the very end. Despite some simple mechanics, the laughs outnumbered the groans significantly as I found myself surprisingly invested in the events of the island and its inhabitants. With over 100 Bugsnax to discover and catch there’s plenty here to entertain the completionists, alongside those just looking for a well-told six-hour mystery that will keep you guessing until after the credits roll. All of this while making you feel emotionally connected to the characters, something you previously might have thought sounded impossible. Until you saw a carrot crawl, that is.

https://twitter.com/GermanStrands/status/1325861203437105158/photo/1
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    gemini, noouns, bulford
    posted the 11/10/2020 at 05:37 AM by kratoszeus
    comments (11)
    serve posted the 11/10/2020 at 05:44 AM
    Mettre la note de Playstation universe ils abusent quand même après oui à la première présentation je n'aurais pas pensé à des notes si élevé mais c'est quand même les devs de Octodad qui avait eu de très bonnes note aussi.
    noouns posted the 11/10/2020 at 05:55 AM
    Un peut jeu sympathique et surtout gratuit si on est abonné PS+.
    Entre lui et Astro’s Playroom, c’est déjà pas mal et si on ajoute la collection PS+. C’est vraiment déjà un bon point.
    Et de l’autre côté si ça ne convient pas, tu peux toujours profiter des jeux comme Spiderman, Demon Souls, Godfall, Sackboy.
    On aura de quoi s’occuper sur cette PS5 en attendant 2021 et l’arrivée de Ratchet and Clank.
    jamrock posted the 11/10/2020 at 06:03 AM
    Le GOTY
    ducknsexe posted the 11/10/2020 at 06:21 AM
    Si c est ça les hits de la Ps5 non merci.
    psxbox posted the 11/10/2020 at 06:22 AM
    Trop gamin pour moi vivement god of war
    bobobiwan posted the 11/10/2020 at 06:43 AM
    La gratuité PS+ a fait passer ce jeu de la bonne blague à un argument what-the-fuck des plus intéressants.

    J'avoue que si j'avais la PS5, là, j'y jouerais sans doute, juste pour voir un peu...

    Mais franchement, rappelez-vous de la gueule qu'on a tous fait quand ils t'ont balancé ça dans la conf' de reveal ! C'était légendaire, le truc !
    altendorf posted the 11/10/2020 at 06:48 AM
    Encore une bonne pioche de Shu chez les indés
    bulford posted the 11/10/2020 at 06:51 AM
    octobar posted the 11/10/2020 at 07:00 AM
    Le jeu se veut original au moins et Octodad était fendard donc je vois pas pourquoi tout le monde à crié au jeu daubé dès le début. Oui la D.A. est spé mais c'est la marque de fabrique du studio...
    cobrasnake posted the 11/10/2020 at 07:03 AM
    C pas ma came mais si le jeu est bon et que sa plait a certains ils seront content...
    kratoszeus posted the 11/10/2020 at 07:16 AM
    ducknsexe t es jalouuuux
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre