[img][/img]
Romancing SaGa 3
3
Likers
name : Romancing SaGa 3
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : N.C
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 -
armando
17
Likes
Likers
armando
articles : 238
visites since opening : 416341
armando > blog
Romancing SaGa 3 steam patch fr ?
Bon j'ai été decu par captain tsubasa sur switch, et je l'ai revendu aujourd'hui, question Rs 3 sur steam me fait de l'oeil, ya un patch fr dispo ?

    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/29/2020 at 02:56 PM by armando
    comments (9)
    guiguif posted the 08/29/2020 at 03:01 PM
    Google ?
    armando posted the 08/29/2020 at 03:02 PM
    guiguif Rien vu
    guiguif posted the 08/29/2020 at 03:07 PM
    armando donc ya rien
    armando posted the 08/29/2020 at 03:08 PM
    guiguif
    5120x2880 posted the 08/29/2020 at 03:10 PM
    Abandonné.
    armando posted the 08/29/2020 at 03:12 PM
    5120x2880 Comprends pas il má l'air monstrueux comme Jrpg

    Pas de patch pas de steam, ca sera sur switch
    5120x2880 posted the 08/29/2020 at 03:20 PM
    Armando On préfère faire des traductions pour corriger les traductions (Final Fantasy VII, Grandia, Xenogears, Secret of Mana...), t'as Valkyria Chronicle qui a un patch fr sinon (en plus le remastered est daubé apparemment, ça plante et ça rame, surtout sur Switch donc go PC).

    Au pire tu nous le traduit.
    armando posted the 08/29/2020 at 03:23 PM
    5120x2880 Nan trop de boulot, mais j'aurais bien aidé une team via un don
    yais9999 posted the 08/29/2020 at 03:39 PM
    rien de rien, même pas de fan trad pour la version SNES
