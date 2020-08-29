accueil
[img]
[/img]
armando
Romancing SaGa 3 steam patch fr ?
Bon j'ai été decu par captain tsubasa sur switch, et je l'ai revendu aujourd'hui, question Rs 3 sur steam me fait de l'oeil, ya un patch fr dispo ?
posted the 08/29/2020 at 02:56 PM by
armando
comments (
9
)
guiguif
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 03:01 PM
Google ?
armando
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 03:02 PM
guiguif
Rien vu
guiguif
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 03:07 PM
armando
donc ya rien
armando
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 03:08 PM
guiguif
5120x2880
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 03:10 PM
Abandonné.
armando
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 03:12 PM
5120x2880
Comprends pas il má l'air monstrueux comme Jrpg
Pas de patch pas de steam, ca sera sur switch
5120x2880
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 03:20 PM
Armando
On préfère faire des traductions pour corriger les traductions
(Final Fantasy VII, Grandia, Xenogears, Secret of Mana...), t'as Valkyria Chronicle qui a un patch fr sinon (en plus le remastered est daubé apparemment, ça plante et ça rame, surtout sur Switch donc go PC).
Au pire tu nous le traduit.
armando
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 03:23 PM
5120x2880
Nan trop de boulot, mais j'aurais bien aidé une team via un don
yais9999
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 03:39 PM
rien de rien, même pas de fan trad pour la version SNES
