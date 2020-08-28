[img][/img]
Cobra Kai enfin dispo sur Netflix et en frenchie siou plait
Bon bas voilà c'est dispo sur Netflix et en francais

Souvenir

    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    stardustx, idd
    posted the 08/28/2020 at 03:29 PM by armando
    comments (8)
    armando posted the 08/28/2020 at 03:40 PM
    Les deux saisons sont dispo. La 3 ca sera pour 2021
    armando posted the 08/28/2020 at 03:42 PM
    Une des meilleurs serie de ses 2 dernières années (enfin pour moi)
    stardustx posted the 08/28/2020 at 03:42 PM
    déjà vu sur youtube... je vais attendre 2021 pour la saison 3, par contre ça s'appelle pas karate kid mais cobra kai
    armando posted the 08/28/2020 at 03:45 PM
    stardustx Bien vu j'ai été emporté par la passion, vais tenter de corriger merci !
    stardustx posted the 08/28/2020 at 03:47 PM
    armando de rien
    courage tu y es presque plus qu'un mot
    armando posted the 08/28/2020 at 03:51 PM
    stardustx C'est bon là jy suis
    thelastone posted the 08/28/2020 at 03:58 PM
    Ça me rappel un joueur de Sf5, quelle plaie ce mec
    idd posted the 08/28/2020 at 04:41 PM
    je termine high score et j'attaque dès ce soir
