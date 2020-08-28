accueil
17
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
terranova
,
leonr4
,
neckbreaker71
,
raph64
,
traveller
,
kurosama
,
torotoro59
,
niveforever
,
xxther3dxx
,
iglooo
,
minbox
,
opthomas
,
biboys
,
drockspace
,
erros
,
arngrim
armando
armando
> blog
Cobra Kai enfin dispo sur Netflix et en frenchie siou plait
Bon bas voilà c'est dispo sur Netflix et en francais
Souvenir
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
stardustx
,
idd
posted the 08/28/2020 at 03:29 PM by armando
armando
comments (8)
8
)
armando
posted
the 08/28/2020 at 03:40 PM
Les deux saisons sont dispo. La 3 ca sera pour 2021
armando
posted
the 08/28/2020 at 03:42 PM
Une des meilleurs serie de ses 2 dernières années (enfin pour moi)
stardustx
posted
the 08/28/2020 at 03:42 PM
déjà vu sur youtube... je vais attendre 2021 pour la saison 3, par contre ça s'appelle pas karate kid mais cobra kai
armando
posted
the 08/28/2020 at 03:45 PM
stardustx
Bien vu j'ai été emporté par la passion, vais tenter de corriger merci !
stardustx
posted
the 08/28/2020 at 03:47 PM
armando
de rien
courage tu y es presque plus qu'un mot
armando
posted
the 08/28/2020 at 03:51 PM
stardustx
C'est bon là jy suis
thelastone
posted
the 08/28/2020 at 03:58 PM
Ça me rappel un joueur de Sf5, quelle plaie ce mec
idd
posted
the 08/28/2020 at 04:41 PM
je termine high score et j'attaque dès ce soir
courage tu y es presque plus qu'un mot