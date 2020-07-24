accueil
Sonic The Hedgehog 2: Le Film, une date de sortie
SEGA
Cette suite est prévu pour le
8 avril 2022
toujours par la Paramount et SEGA-Sammy.
Pas de changement avec le premier film, le même réalisateur avec
Jeff Fowler
et les mêmes scénaristes qui sont
Pat Casey
et
Josh Miller
.
SEGA-Mag
-
http://www.sega-mag.com/Sonic+le+film+++la+suite+tient+sa+date+de+sortie+au+cinema-news-12897.htm
posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:52 PM by gunstarred
gunstarred
comments (4)
4
)
opthomas
posted
the 07/24/2020 at 12:59 PM
Pour paraphraser nos tendres mais néanmoins fêlés du bulbe américains !
Let's FUCKING GO !!!!
giru
posted
the 07/24/2020 at 01:00 PM
Ca semble rapide, mais pourquoi pas. Je m'attendais vraiment à une merde pour le 1er, et au final j'ai passé un bon moment (la performance de Jim Carrey y étant pour beaucoup). J'irai voir cette suite.
birmou
posted
the 07/24/2020 at 01:00 PM
Pitié pas de Bentala pour la VF du 2 bordel ...
kikoo31
posted
the 07/24/2020 at 01:03 PM
un film pas génial mais j ai passer un bon moment
c est pas une raison pour se foirer le 2
