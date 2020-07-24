profile
Sonic CD
7
Likers
name : Sonic CD
platform : Xbox 360
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : plates-formes
other versions : PlayStation 3
gunstarred
33
Likes
Likers
gunstarred
articles : 532
visites since opening : 599953
gunstarred > blog
all
Sonic The Hedgehog 2: Le Film, une date de sortie
SEGA


Cette suite est prévu pour le 8 avril 2022 toujours par la Paramount et SEGA-Sammy.

Pas de changement avec le premier film, le même réalisateur avec Jeff Fowler et les mêmes scénaristes qui sont Pat Casey et Josh Miller.

SEGA-Mag - http://www.sega-mag.com/Sonic+le+film+++la+suite+tient+sa+date+de+sortie+au+cinema-news-12897.htm
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    opthomas, mikazaki
    posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:52 PM by gunstarred
    comments (4)
    opthomas posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:59 PM
    Pour paraphraser nos tendres mais néanmoins fêlés du bulbe américains !

    Let's FUCKING GO !!!!
    giru posted the 07/24/2020 at 01:00 PM
    Ca semble rapide, mais pourquoi pas. Je m'attendais vraiment à une merde pour le 1er, et au final j'ai passé un bon moment (la performance de Jim Carrey y étant pour beaucoup). J'irai voir cette suite.
    birmou posted the 07/24/2020 at 01:00 PM
    Pitié pas de Bentala pour la VF du 2 bordel ...
    kikoo31 posted the 07/24/2020 at 01:03 PM
    un film pas génial mais j ai passer un bon moment
    c est pas une raison pour se foirer le 2
