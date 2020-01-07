[img][/img]
profile
armando
17
Likes
Likers
armando
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 213
visites since opening : 369673
armando > blog
Bon 1 juillet. Cet été n'oublier pas de matter la saga des...




On peut ajouter ce grand classique LES VALSEUSES



    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/01/2020 at 12:12 PM by armando
    comments (5)
    shinz0 posted the 07/01/2020 at 12:15 PM
    Non ça ira merci
    ratchet posted the 07/01/2020 at 12:15 PM
    1er juillet et une première partie d'année catastrophique
    armando posted the 07/01/2020 at 12:16 PM
    shinz0 Bas ont peut pas tous avoir du bon gout
    wilhelm posted the 07/01/2020 at 12:44 PM
    Les classiques
    echizen posted the 07/01/2020 at 12:48 PM
    armando
    +1
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre