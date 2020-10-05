profile
Mes attentes de cette été !
Mon top 5 :

On va commencer par ce jeu qui à l'air monstruoso !


Kose Keeeeen !


Avengers


You can't stop her !


Vivement
    posted the 05/10/2020 at 11:31 AM by shiroyashagin
    comments (13)
    leonsilverburg posted the 05/10/2020 at 11:41 AM
    WAOUUUUHHHH je connaissais pas Baldo !!!
    J'adore Nino Kuni alors ce jeu me fait énormément de l'oeuil !!
    Je vais me renseigner un peu plus sur le jeu ^^
    mikazaki posted the 05/10/2020 at 11:41 AM
    baldo got cyberpunk +10000
    populus posted the 05/10/2020 at 11:42 AM
    *Cet ^^
    jenicris posted the 05/10/2020 at 11:44 AM
    TLOU2
    GOT
    Cyberpunk
    smashfan posted the 05/10/2020 at 11:49 AM
    Baldo ça a l'air ouf quand mm
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/10/2020 at 12:04 PM
    J'avais oublié baldo
    jenicris posted the 05/10/2020 at 12:10 PM
    romgamer6859 idem. Il a l'air chouette pourtant.
    jf17 posted the 05/10/2020 at 12:12 PM
    Pouvoir sortir dehors sans papiers et aller a la plage
    ducknsexe posted the 05/10/2020 at 12:14 PM
    Baldo, la pépite de l été
    ravyxxs posted the 05/10/2020 at 12:29 PM
    Cyberpunk c'est fin d'année.
    madd posted the 05/10/2020 at 01:14 PM
    Ok il n'a pas l'aire ouf graphiquement, mais il y a Deadly Preminition 2 sur Switch en juillet qui me chauffe bien.
    ravyxxs Bah l'été se fini le 21 septembre et le jeu sort le 17.
    ravyxxs posted the 05/10/2020 at 01:19 PM
    madd Lool j'ai complètement zappé la date,dans ma tête été c'est Juin à Août
    yukilin posted the 05/10/2020 at 01:21 PM
    Ghost of Tsushima et Cyberpunk pour moi. Baldo à l'air super cool, mais j'attends de voir.
