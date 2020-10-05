accueil
all
Avis Final
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Mes attentes de cette été !
Mon top 5 :
On va commencer par ce jeu qui à l'air monstruoso !
Kose Keeeeen !
Avengers
You can't stop her !
Vivement
posted the 05/10/2020 at 11:31 AM by
shiroyashagin
comments (
13
)
leonsilverburg
posted
the 05/10/2020 at 11:41 AM
WAOUUUUHHHH je connaissais pas Baldo !!!
J'adore Nino Kuni alors ce jeu me fait énormément de l'oeuil !!
Je vais me renseigner un peu plus sur le jeu ^^
mikazaki
posted
the 05/10/2020 at 11:41 AM
baldo
got
cyberpunk
+10000
populus
posted
the 05/10/2020 at 11:42 AM
*Cet ^^
jenicris
posted
the 05/10/2020 at 11:44 AM
TLOU2
GOT
Cyberpunk
smashfan
posted
the 05/10/2020 at 11:49 AM
Baldo ça a l'air ouf quand mm
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/10/2020 at 12:04 PM
J'avais oublié baldo
jenicris
posted
the 05/10/2020 at 12:10 PM
romgamer6859
idem. Il a l'air chouette pourtant.
jf17
posted
the 05/10/2020 at 12:12 PM
Pouvoir sortir dehors sans papiers et aller a la plage
ducknsexe
posted
the 05/10/2020 at 12:14 PM
Baldo, la pépite de l été
ravyxxs
posted
the 05/10/2020 at 12:29 PM
Cyberpunk c'est fin d'année.
madd
posted
the 05/10/2020 at 01:14 PM
Ok il n'a pas l'aire ouf graphiquement, mais il y a Deadly Preminition 2 sur Switch en juillet qui me chauffe bien.
ravyxxs
Bah l'été se fini le 21 septembre et le jeu sort le 17.
ravyxxs
posted
the 05/10/2020 at 01:19 PM
madd
Lool j'ai complètement zappé la date,dans ma tête été c'est Juin à Août
yukilin
posted
the 05/10/2020 at 01:21 PM
Ghost of Tsushima et Cyberpunk pour moi. Baldo à l'air super cool, mais j'attends de voir.
