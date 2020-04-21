accueil
profile
name :
Animal Crossing : New Horizons
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
autre
multiplayer :
oui
european release date :
03/20/2020
profile
malikay
Animal Crossing NH: Grosse Maj !
Une mise a jour gratuite aura lieu jeudi sur ACNH avec de nouveaux visiteurs, de nouveaux events et un agrandissement du musée
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpZyexo-ziA
Twitter
-
https://twitter.com/NintendoFrance/status/1252583717362638849?s=20
tags :
nintendo
animal
crossing
posted the 04/21/2020 at 01:09 PM by
malikay
comments (
7
)
minbox
posted
the 04/21/2020 at 01:19 PM
Wow !!!!!
giru
posted
the 04/21/2020 at 01:19 PM
Génial. Je m'attendais pas à autant d'ajouts d'un coup. Ils se lachent sur les mises à jour cette semaine Nintendo
apollokami
posted
the 04/21/2020 at 01:29 PM
weepangel
posted
the 04/21/2020 at 01:33 PM
Wow, c'est pas une petite mise à jour là !
zekk
posted
the 04/21/2020 at 01:37 PM
Petite question le online change pas mal le jeu ou pas ?
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 04/21/2020 at 01:50 PM
C'est ouf le nombre de chouettes nouvelles concernant Nintendo depuis ce matin !
Entre la MAJ de Super Mario Maker 2, le nouveaux grand prix Tetris / Ring Fit Adventure et maintenant cette grosse MAJ d'Animal Crossing... Un peu comme si on avait un "Nintendo Direct Micro" aujourd'hui !
fiveagainstone
posted
the 04/21/2020 at 01:56 PM
kevinmccallisterrr
Il y a même un petit ajout sur l'eshop:
https://nintendoeverything.com/switch-eshop-now-shows-screenshots-without-having-to-visit-the-actual-listing/
