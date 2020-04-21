profile
Animal Crossing : New Horizons
Animal Crossing : New Horizons
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : autre
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 03/20/2020
malikay
malikay
Animal Crossing NH: Grosse Maj !


Une mise a jour gratuite aura lieu jeudi sur ACNH avec de nouveaux visiteurs, de nouveaux events et un agrandissement du musée

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpZyexo-ziA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/NintendoFrance/status/1252583717362638849?s=20
    tags : nintendo animal crossing
    posted the 04/21/2020 at 01:09 PM by malikay
    comments (7)
    minbox posted the 04/21/2020 at 01:19 PM
    Wow !!!!!
    giru posted the 04/21/2020 at 01:19 PM
    Génial. Je m'attendais pas à autant d'ajouts d'un coup. Ils se lachent sur les mises à jour cette semaine Nintendo
    apollokami posted the 04/21/2020 at 01:29 PM
    weepangel posted the 04/21/2020 at 01:33 PM
    Wow, c'est pas une petite mise à jour là !
    zekk posted the 04/21/2020 at 01:37 PM
    Petite question le online change pas mal le jeu ou pas ?
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 04/21/2020 at 01:50 PM
    C'est ouf le nombre de chouettes nouvelles concernant Nintendo depuis ce matin ! Entre la MAJ de Super Mario Maker 2, le nouveaux grand prix Tetris / Ring Fit Adventure et maintenant cette grosse MAJ d'Animal Crossing... Un peu comme si on avait un "Nintendo Direct Micro" aujourd'hui !
    fiveagainstone posted the 04/21/2020 at 01:56 PM
    kevinmccallisterrr Il y a même un petit ajout sur l'eshop: https://nintendoeverything.com/switch-eshop-now-shows-screenshots-without-having-to-visit-the-actual-listing/
