name :
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Moon Studios
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
xslayer750
Ori and The Will of The Whisps : 3 h de gameplay ! [spoil]
C'est toujours aussi magnifique, j'ai survolé vite fais la vidéo. Veux pas me spoiler
posted the 02/28/2020 at 02:31 PM by
xslayer750
comments (
11
)
batman
posted
the 02/28/2020 at 02:44 PM
Celui qui matte les 3 heures c'est une merde
ryosenpai
posted
the 02/28/2020 at 02:48 PM
Il donne super envie, va falloir que je me fasse passer une One
xslayer750
posted
the 02/28/2020 at 02:49 PM
ryosenpai
ta test HollowKnight ? excellent aussi
ryosenpai
posted
the 02/28/2020 at 02:49 PM
xslayer750
non pas encore
xslayer750
posted
the 02/28/2020 at 02:50 PM
ryosenpai
fonce si jamais tu en as l'occasion
antifragile
posted
the 02/28/2020 at 02:54 PM
Batman
putain
j'aime les antifragiles aux grosses couilles velues comme toi (no homo)
Ps : les vrais reconnaîtront la référence à South park
nountendo
posted
the 02/28/2020 at 02:58 PM
Ryosenpai
Si tu as ton PC sous Windows 10 tu peux aussi l'acheter sur le Windows store et y jouer sans avoir de One.
romgamer6859
posted
the 02/28/2020 at 03:05 PM
Faut que je précommande le jeu (la vidéo de l'autre fois m'a convaincu)
playstation2008
posted
the 02/28/2020 at 03:21 PM
batman
ou quelqu'un qui n'a pas de vie
ah oui c'est synonyme
diablo
posted
the 02/28/2020 at 03:22 PM
jamais je regarde ça a 3 semaines de la sortie c'est mon jeu de l'année que j'attends le plus
dokou
posted
the 02/28/2020 at 03:27 PM
diablo
avec Doom Eternal, va falloir poser des congés
Ps : les vrais reconnaîtront la référence à South park