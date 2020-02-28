profile
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
name : Ori and the Will of the Wisps
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Moon Studios
genre : action
other versions : PC
Ori and The Will of The Whisps : 3 h de gameplay ! [spoil]


C'est toujours aussi magnifique, j'ai survolé vite fais la vidéo. Veux pas me spoiler
    posted the 02/28/2020 at 02:31 PM by xslayer750
    comments (11)
    batman posted the 02/28/2020 at 02:44 PM
    Celui qui matte les 3 heures c'est une merde
    ryosenpai posted the 02/28/2020 at 02:48 PM
    Il donne super envie, va falloir que je me fasse passer une One
    xslayer750 posted the 02/28/2020 at 02:49 PM
    ryosenpai ta test HollowKnight ? excellent aussi
    ryosenpai posted the 02/28/2020 at 02:49 PM
    xslayer750 non pas encore
    xslayer750 posted the 02/28/2020 at 02:50 PM
    ryosenpai fonce si jamais tu en as l'occasion
    antifragile posted the 02/28/2020 at 02:54 PM
    Batman putain j'aime les antifragiles aux grosses couilles velues comme toi (no homo)
    Ps : les vrais reconnaîtront la référence à South park
    nountendo posted the 02/28/2020 at 02:58 PM
    Ryosenpai Si tu as ton PC sous Windows 10 tu peux aussi l'acheter sur le Windows store et y jouer sans avoir de One.
    romgamer6859 posted the 02/28/2020 at 03:05 PM
    Faut que je précommande le jeu (la vidéo de l'autre fois m'a convaincu)
    playstation2008 posted the 02/28/2020 at 03:21 PM
    batman ou quelqu'un qui n'a pas de vie ah oui c'est synonyme
    diablo posted the 02/28/2020 at 03:22 PM
    jamais je regarde ça a 3 semaines de la sortie c'est mon jeu de l'année que j'attends le plus
    dokou posted the 02/28/2020 at 03:27 PM
    diablo avec Doom Eternal, va falloir poser des congés
