profile
shiroyashagin
23
Likes
Likers
shiroyashagin
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 182
visites since opening : 214001
shiroyashagin > blog
all
Playstation 4/5 : Les futures day one !
La Ps4 finira sa story en fin 2020 Le temps passe vite !

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/09/2019 at 11:56 AM by shiroyashagin
    comments (7)
    xenofamicom posted the 10/09/2019 at 12:01 PM
    La Ps4 finira sa story en fin 2020 Le temps passe vite !

    Il y aura encore des jeux en 2021 et même en 2022... faut pas l'enterrer trop vite
    hyoga57 posted the 10/09/2019 at 12:02 PM
    Pas avant 2022 tu veux dire ? Car même après la sortie de la PS5, il y aura toujours des jeux...
    shinz0 posted the 10/09/2019 at 12:08 PM
    La PS4 ne s'arrête pas en 2020
    plisken posted the 10/09/2019 at 12:08 PM
    effectivement perso je fais l'acheter day one mais a coté je garde aussi ma ps4 vu les hits qu'il va encore y avoir dessus...
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/09/2019 at 12:09 PM
    En exclu d'ici la ps5, seuls 4 jeux m'intéressent : death stranding, last of us, ghost et FFVII c'est tout.
    loonis posted the 10/09/2019 at 12:31 PM
    plisken Aucun intérêt de garder la PS4 si on se prend une Ps5 et qu’il y’a la retrocompatibilité.
    kuroni posted the 10/09/2019 at 12:32 PM
    plisken Quel intérêt de garder la PS4, si tu prends la PS5 day one et qu'il y a full retro PS5/PS4 ?


    Enfin... Si Sony ne foire pas la retro...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre