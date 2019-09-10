accueil
all
Avis Final
Playstation 4/5 : Les futures day one !
La Ps4 finira sa story en fin 2020
Le temps passe vite !
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/09/2019 at 11:56 AM by
shiroyashagin
comments (
7
)
xenofamicom
posted
the 10/09/2019 at 12:01 PM
Il y aura encore des jeux en 2021 et même en 2022... faut pas l'enterrer trop vite
hyoga57
posted
the 10/09/2019 at 12:02 PM
Pas avant 2022 tu veux dire ? Car même après la sortie de la PS5, il y aura toujours des jeux...
shinz0
posted
the 10/09/2019 at 12:08 PM
La PS4 ne s'arrête pas en 2020
plisken
posted
the 10/09/2019 at 12:08 PM
effectivement perso je fais l'acheter day one mais a coté je garde aussi ma ps4 vu les hits qu'il va encore y avoir dessus...
romgamer6859
posted
the 10/09/2019 at 12:09 PM
En exclu d'ici la ps5, seuls 4 jeux m'intéressent : death stranding, last of us, ghost et FFVII c'est tout.
loonis
posted
the 10/09/2019 at 12:31 PM
plisken
Aucun intérêt de garder la PS4 si on se prend une Ps5 et qu’il y’a la retrocompatibilité.
kuroni
posted
the 10/09/2019 at 12:32 PM
plisken
Quel intérêt de garder la PS4, si tu prends la PS5 day one et qu'il y a full retro PS5/PS4 ?
Enfin... Si Sony ne foire pas la retro...
