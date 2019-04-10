Je vous aime mais j'ai choisi les voitures
Death Stranding
56
name : Death Stranding
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action
lexiz
6
lexiz
lexiz > blog
Death stranding cinématique en VF
Ils ont gardé le même comédien (Emmanuel Karsen)à qui double Norman Reedus dans the walking dead, et c’est franchement cool.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_r-Zuz4fXe8
    posted the 10/04/2019 at 11:13 AM by lexiz
    comments (2)
    bennj posted the 10/04/2019 at 11:21 AM
    Déjà en page d'accueil
    gemini posted the 10/04/2019 at 12:48 PM
    Les VF des jeux de Sony sont en général toujours d'excellente qualité avec de bons doubleurs.
