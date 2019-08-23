accueil
kalas28
kalas28
gameplay ghosthunter: ce que donnerais katana zero en étant AA
à voir sur le long terme et s'il y a beaucoup de possibilités à débloqué mais je trouve cela déjà super bon et beau.
le jeu est prévu tout support pour 2020.
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/23/2019 at 03:56 PM by
kalas28
comments (
6
)
octobar
posted
the 08/23/2019 at 04:06 PM
ça bouge bien
lastboss
posted
the 08/23/2019 at 04:07 PM
Sur la vidéo de tuto le gameplay a l’air bon
zekk
posted
the 08/23/2019 at 04:14 PM
niveau gameplay, ça a l'air vraiment pas mal, niveau ambiance c'est autre chose
fragdelapassion
posted
the 08/23/2019 at 05:26 PM
par contre le titre c'est Ghostrunner ^^
hatefield
posted
the 08/23/2019 at 05:57 PM
Au bout d'un moment on dirait Mirror's Edge avec un katana.
ducknsexe
posted
the 08/23/2019 at 06:49 PM
Un beau projet intéressant, ça me plaît
