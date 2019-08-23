profile
gameplay ghosthunter: ce que donnerais katana zero en étant AA


à voir sur le long terme et s'il y a beaucoup de possibilités à débloqué mais je trouve cela déjà super bon et beau.

le jeu est prévu tout support pour 2020.
    posted the 08/23/2019 at 03:56 PM by kalas28
    octobar posted the 08/23/2019 at 04:06 PM
    ça bouge bien
    lastboss posted the 08/23/2019 at 04:07 PM
    Sur la vidéo de tuto le gameplay a l’air bon
    zekk posted the 08/23/2019 at 04:14 PM
    niveau gameplay, ça a l'air vraiment pas mal, niveau ambiance c'est autre chose
    fragdelapassion posted the 08/23/2019 at 05:26 PM
    par contre le titre c'est Ghostrunner ^^
    hatefield posted the 08/23/2019 at 05:57 PM
    Au bout d'un moment on dirait Mirror's Edge avec un katana.
    ducknsexe posted the 08/23/2019 at 06:49 PM
    Un beau projet intéressant, ça me plaît
