profile
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic
3
Likes
Likers
name : Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : BioWare
genre : RPG
european release date : 11/28/2003
us release date : 10/15/2003
other versions : Xbox
official website : http://www.lucasarts.com/products/swkotor/default.htm
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
kraken
27
Likes
Likers
kraken
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 198
visites since opening : 214023
kraken > blog
all
L'Otaku et sa Mère découvrent KOTOR
L'Otaku et sa Mère
Bonjour tout le monde, voici pour ceux ne l'ayant pas vu sur Twitch la première partie de notre découverte de Starwars Knight of the Old Republic.

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/19/2019 at 05:10 PM by kraken
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre