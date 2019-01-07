profile
Sorties Jeux Vidéos de Juillet 2019
Sorties


Voici ma liste (non exhaustive) des sorties JV de Juillet. Un mois relativement tranquille.


02/07 : Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers (PS4, PC)


04/07 : Stranger Things 3 : The Game (Tous supports)


05/07 : [DLC] Attack on Titan 2 : Final Battle (PS4, One, PC, Switch)


05/07 : Sea of Solitude (PS4, One, PC)


10/07 : Dr. Mario World (iOS, Android)


11/07 : Griftlands (PC)


12/07 : Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PS4, Switch)


17/07 : Night Call (Tous supports)


19/07 : Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (Switch)


26/07 : Fire Emblem Three Houses (Switch)


26/07 : Kill la Kill : IF (PS4, PC, Switch)


26/07 : Wolfenstein: Youngblood (PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch)


Quels jeux avez-vous prévu d'acheter ?
    posted the 07/01/2019 at 12:01 PM by nindo64
    comments (2)
    axlenz posted the 07/01/2019 at 12:11 PM
    Perso Wolfenstein youngblood sur ps4 rien qu'à cause du coop ; Kill la kill je veux bien car j'ai bien aimé le manga mais je ne le prendrai pas ce mois. Fire Emblem je veux bien aussi... Mais faudrait que mon petit budget d'étudiants suffise
    axlenz posted the 07/01/2019 at 12:23 PM
    Ah j'oubliais! A coup sure je prendrai Sea of solitude
