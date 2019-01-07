Sorties
02/07 : Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Voici ma liste (non exhaustive) des sorties JV de Juillet
. Un mois relativement tranquille.
(PS4, PC)
04/07 : Stranger Things 3 : The Game
(Tous supports)
05/07 :
[DLC] Attack on Titan 2 : Final Battle
(PS4, One, PC, Switch)
05/07 : Sea of Solitude
(PS4, One, PC)
10/07 : Dr. Mario World
(iOS, Android)
11/07 : Griftlands
(PC)
12/07 : Dragon Quest Builders 2
(PS4, Switch)
17/07 : Night Call
(Tous supports)
19/07 : Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
(Switch)
26/07 : Fire Emblem Three Houses
(Switch)
26/07 : Kill la Kill : IF
(PS4, PC, Switch)
26/07 : Wolfenstein: Youngblood
(PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch)
Quels jeux avez-vous prévu d'acheter ?
posted the 07/01/2019 at 12:01 PM by nindo64