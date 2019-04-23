profile
link571
45
Likes
Likers
link571
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1087
visites since opening : 909127
link571 > blog
all
Bande Annonce : Godzilla défonce tout et le nouveau Will Smith !
Cinema
On commence par l'impressionnante BA finale de Godzilla 2 :



Et le nouveau Will Smith par Ang Lee :

    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/23/2019 at 06:16 PM by link571
    comments (10)
    spawnini posted the 04/23/2019 at 06:20 PM
    link571 c'est Ang Lee et pas Spike Lee pour le deuxième film
    stardustx posted the 04/23/2019 at 06:21 PM
    Godzilla 2
    link571 posted the 04/23/2019 at 06:21 PM
    spawnini Oui j'ai corrigé, merci
    gantzeur posted the 04/23/2019 at 06:26 PM
    tain le Godzilla il à l'air tellement bien
    gantzeur posted the 04/23/2019 at 06:30 PM
    par contre Gemini man, mon dieu au secours ...
    kabuki posted the 04/23/2019 at 06:33 PM
    Godzilla
    raiko posted the 04/23/2019 at 06:34 PM
    Par contre ce qui me fait peur pour Godzilla 2, c'est le côté "il faut en tuer un pour tous les mater". Je n'avais pas aimé ça dans le "Règne du feu", ce côté facilité !! Par contre l'ambiance à l'air démente !!
    octobar posted the 04/23/2019 at 06:36 PM
    raiko ah ah ouais, un peu comme Game Of Thrones quoi c'est LA facilité scénaristique d'énormément de films en fait.
    lastboss posted the 04/23/2019 at 07:12 PM
    gantzeur
    C’est clair lol
    Ils aiment bien s’envoyer des motos dans la gueule
    gantzeur posted the 04/23/2019 at 07:16 PM
    lastboss c'est pas possible ce genre de film , on dirait un Universal Soldier Leader Price ( et bon déjà U.S lol )
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre