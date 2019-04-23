accueil
Bande Annonce : Godzilla défonce tout et le nouveau Will Smith !
Cinema
On commence par l'impressionnante BA finale de Godzilla 2 :
Et le nouveau Will Smith par Ang Lee :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/23/2019 at 06:16 PM by link571
link571
comments (
10
)
spawnini
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 06:20 PM
link571
c'est Ang Lee et pas Spike Lee pour le deuxième film
stardustx
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 06:21 PM
Godzilla 2
link571
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 06:21 PM
spawnini
Oui j'ai corrigé, merci
gantzeur
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 06:26 PM
tain le Godzilla il à l'air tellement bien
gantzeur
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 06:30 PM
par contre Gemini man, mon dieu au secours ...
kabuki
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 06:33 PM
Godzilla
raiko
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 06:34 PM
Par contre ce qui me fait peur pour Godzilla 2, c'est le côté "il faut en tuer un pour tous les mater". Je n'avais pas aimé ça dans le "Règne du feu", ce côté facilité !! Par contre l'ambiance à l'air démente !!
octobar
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 06:36 PM
raiko
ah ah ouais, un peu comme Game Of Thrones quoi
c'est LA facilité scénaristique d'énormément de films en fait.
lastboss
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 07:12 PM
gantzeur
C’est clair lol
Ils aiment bien s’envoyer des motos dans la gueule
gantzeur
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 07:16 PM
lastboss
c'est pas possible ce genre de film , on dirait un Universal Soldier Leader Price ( et bon déjà U.S lol )
