profile
Dragon Quest XI
25
Likes
Likers
name : Dragon Quest XI
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
kibix971
22
Likes
Likers
kibix971
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 137
visites since opening : 160888
kibix971 > blog
Dragon quest XI S : 13 min de gameplay

Gameplay à partir de 42 min



    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/27/2019 at 02:11 PM by kibix971
    comments (2)
    amassous posted the 03/27/2019 at 02:13 PM
    Le live complet est finis?
    kibix971 posted the 03/27/2019 at 02:16 PM
    amassous Je pense que oui, je l'ai pris sur la page de square enix et ça dure 1h22 quand même.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre