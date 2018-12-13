CN Play
Metro Exodus
name : Metro Exodus
platform : PC
editor : Deep Silver
developer : 4A Games
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
METRO Exodus est GOLD et sortira plus tôt que prévu !
Apparemment ils ont bien bossé chez 4A Games, METRO Exodus est Gold et sortira plus tôt dans les bacs, c'est à dire le 15 Février 2019.

Avis aux impatients
    posted the 12/13/2018 at 03:06 PM by tuni
    comments (8)
    madness7 posted the 12/13/2018 at 03:13 PM
    L'un des jeux que j'attends le plus pour l'année prochaine, vivement !
    skuldleif posted the 12/13/2018 at 03:15 PM
    lol pauvre crackdown 3 qui se met au 15 fevrier pour eviter anthem et metro
    uit posted the 12/13/2018 at 03:28 PM
    15 fevrier c'est bon
    ravyxxs posted the 12/13/2018 at 03:28 PM
    Miskin, Crackdown 3 va flopper sale, mais comme il sera dans le game pass, ça va éviter les pots cassé.
    ravyxxs posted the 12/13/2018 at 03:30 PM
    Sinon c'est bo' je peux pas attendre la Scarlet... Fait chier c'était pas prévu...
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/13/2018 at 03:31 PM
    skuldleif
    Moi je sais pas j'aime crackdown 1 (le 2 c'est un copié collé) mais on a quasi rien vu de la campagne. Après j'espère qu'il sera bien :/
    fragdelapassion posted the 12/13/2018 at 03:34 PM
    Moi Crackdown me donne envie
    kaiden posted the 12/13/2018 at 03:36 PM
    Je serais Sur RE2 , KH3 et le 8 fevrier sur GOD EATER 3 donc le metro inutile qu'il s'arrete a ma station day one , je le choperais plus tard
