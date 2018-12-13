accueil
name :
Metro Exodus
platform :
PC
editor :
Deep Silver
developer :
4A Games
genre :
FPS
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
tuni
tuni
> blog
METRO Exodus est GOLD et sortira plus tôt que prévu !
Apparemment ils ont bien bossé chez 4A Games, METRO Exodus est Gold et sortira plus tôt dans les bacs, c'est à dire le 15 Février 2019.
Avis aux impatients
posted the 12/13/2018 at 03:06 PM by tuni
tuni
madness7
posted
the 12/13/2018 at 03:13 PM
L'un des jeux que j'attends le plus pour l'année prochaine, vivement !
skuldleif
posted
the 12/13/2018 at 03:15 PM
lol pauvre crackdown 3 qui se met au 15 fevrier pour eviter anthem et metro
uit
posted
the 12/13/2018 at 03:28 PM
15 fevrier c'est bon
ravyxxs
posted
the 12/13/2018 at 03:28 PM
Miskin, Crackdown 3 va flopper sale, mais comme il sera dans le game pass, ça va éviter les pots cassé.
ravyxxs
posted
the 12/13/2018 at 03:30 PM
Sinon c'est bo' je peux pas attendre la Scarlet... Fait chier c'était pas prévu...
romgamer6859
posted
the 12/13/2018 at 03:31 PM
skuldleif
Moi je sais pas j'aime crackdown 1 (le 2 c'est un copié collé) mais on a quasi rien vu de la campagne. Après j'espère qu'il sera bien :/
fragdelapassion
posted
the 12/13/2018 at 03:34 PM
Moi Crackdown me donne envie
kaiden
posted
the 12/13/2018 at 03:36 PM
Je serais Sur RE2 , KH3 et le 8 fevrier sur GOD EATER 3 donc le metro inutile qu'il s'arrete a ma station day one , je le choperais plus tard
