Chez Gasmok, là où ça sent bon
all
On Fixe Le Rétro
PhotoShop pourri
Mobile
Le remake de Shenmue a bien existé
Hello les kids!!
Tout est dans le titre, je ne sais pas si ça avait été posté avant mais visiblement SEGA a annulé une version remake avec graphismes améliorés de Shenmue 1 et 2
Video DF
posted the 10/15/2018 at 06:31 PM by
gasmok2
comments (
3
)
liquidus
posted
the 10/15/2018 at 06:32 PM
C'est en home :
http://www.gamekyo.com/videofr45102_eurogamer-au-depart-sega-voulait-proposer-un-remake-graphique-de-shenmue-i-ii-hd-video.html
foxstep
posted
the 10/15/2018 at 06:46 PM
Sega cette bande d'incapable
Le pire c'est que ça me choque même pas.
kalas28
posted
the 10/15/2018 at 07:30 PM
c'est déjà en plein milieu de la page d'accueil mais non c'est pas encore posté
