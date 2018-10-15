Chez Gasmok, là où ça sent bon
Le remake de Shenmue a bien existé
Hello les kids!!

Tout est dans le titre, je ne sais pas si ça avait été posté avant mais visiblement SEGA a annulé une version remake avec graphismes améliorés de Shenmue 1 et 2
Video DF

    posted the 10/15/2018 at 06:31 PM by gasmok2
    comments (3)
    liquidus posted the 10/15/2018 at 06:32 PM
    C'est en home : http://www.gamekyo.com/videofr45102_eurogamer-au-depart-sega-voulait-proposer-un-remake-graphique-de-shenmue-i-ii-hd-video.html
    foxstep posted the 10/15/2018 at 06:46 PM
    Sega cette bande d'incapable Le pire c'est que ça me choque même pas.
    kalas28 posted the 10/15/2018 at 07:30 PM
    c'est déjà en plein milieu de la page d'accueil mais non c'est pas encore posté
