accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Gunstar
profile
25
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
leblogdeshacka
,
asmita
,
genzzo
,
hyoga57
,
anakaris
,
fleauriant
,
eldren
,
sakura972
,
shincloud
,
binou87
,
freematt
,
diablass59
,
minx
,
plistter
,
cuthbert
,
aiolia081
,
hado78
,
odv78
,
shanks
,
minbox
,
nobleswan
,
lordguyver
,
esets
,
raph64
,
sephiroth07
name :
Retro Gamekyo Dreamcast
profile
27
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
aiolia081
,
anakaris
,
arrrghl
,
supatony
,
hyoga57
,
gunotak
,
leblogdeshacka
,
link49
,
momotaros
,
ninjah
,
tvirus
,
lordguyver
,
kurosama
,
nicky
,
escobar
,
kabuki
,
terminator
,
neckbreaker71
,
musicforlife
,
raph64
,
darksly
,
killia
,
niveforever
,
sephiroth07
,
k1fry
,
gunhedtv
gunstarred
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
307
visites since opening :
261570
gunstarred
> blog
all
SEGA
Retro
Arcade
Mega Drive
Divers
Very Hard
Antiqui'Tech
Les chiffres
Nintendo
CultureJV
5 jeux annoncés sur Dreamcast
Retro
JoshProd
via
RushOnGame.com
vont sortir 5 jeux sur Dreamcast.
-
Fade to Black
-
-
Another World HD
-
-
Battle Crust
-
-
The Escapee
-
-
Bang² Busters
-
sega-mag.com
-
sega-mag.com
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/11/2018 at 08:17 AM by
gunstarred
comments (
10
)
sephiroth07
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 08:22 AM
Jet set radio 3.....?
:believe:
raph64
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 08:24 AM
Sephiroth07
si ça sort sur Switch, je prends day one
chiotgamer
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 08:27 AM
Another World SD*
sephiroth07
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 08:36 AM
raph64
même si ça sort sur N-gage j'achète !
raph64
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 08:38 AM
Sephiroth07
même si ça sort sur la CD-I, je prépare mon chéquier
stardustx
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 08:53 AM
il serait peut être temps que des gens commencent a porter heart of the alien plutôt que de ressortir 1000 fois another world sur tous les supports de la terre
au moins pour fade to black ils ont fait un effort
c'est cool aussi de revoir le trop méconnu OnEscapee
dooku
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 09:07 AM
Stardustx
oui heart super jeu
lastboss
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 09:31 AM
Wonder swan color baby
kazuya14
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 09:32 AM
raph64
quel rapport avec la switch ?
raph64
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 09:34 AM
Kazuya14
quand je vois Jet Set Radio, je pense un peu à Splatoon pour les méchaniques de gameplay sur la peinture et tout ça, et comme Splatoon est sur consoles Nintendo, je vois bien Jet Set Radio 3 sur Switch aux côtés de Splatoon 2
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
:believe:
au moins pour fade to black ils ont fait un effort
c'est cool aussi de revoir le trop méconnu OnEscapee