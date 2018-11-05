profile
5 jeux annoncés sur Dreamcast
Retro


JoshProd via RushOnGame.com vont sortir 5 jeux sur Dreamcast.

- Fade to Black -


- Another World HD -


- Battle Crust -


- The Escapee -


- Bang² Busters -

sega-mag.com - sega-mag.com
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/11/2018 at 08:17 AM by gunstarred
    comments (10)
    sephiroth07 posted the 05/11/2018 at 08:22 AM
    Jet set radio 3.....?
    :believe:
    raph64 posted the 05/11/2018 at 08:24 AM
    Sephiroth07 si ça sort sur Switch, je prends day one
    chiotgamer posted the 05/11/2018 at 08:27 AM
    Another World SD*
    sephiroth07 posted the 05/11/2018 at 08:36 AM
    raph64 même si ça sort sur N-gage j'achète !
    raph64 posted the 05/11/2018 at 08:38 AM
    Sephiroth07 même si ça sort sur la CD-I, je prépare mon chéquier
    stardustx posted the 05/11/2018 at 08:53 AM
    il serait peut être temps que des gens commencent a porter heart of the alien plutôt que de ressortir 1000 fois another world sur tous les supports de la terre

    au moins pour fade to black ils ont fait un effort

    c'est cool aussi de revoir le trop méconnu OnEscapee
    dooku posted the 05/11/2018 at 09:07 AM
    Stardustx oui heart super jeu
    lastboss posted the 05/11/2018 at 09:31 AM
    Wonder swan color baby
    kazuya14 posted the 05/11/2018 at 09:32 AM
    raph64 quel rapport avec la switch ?
    raph64 posted the 05/11/2018 at 09:34 AM
    Kazuya14 quand je vois Jet Set Radio, je pense un peu à Splatoon pour les méchaniques de gameplay sur la peinture et tout ça, et comme Splatoon est sur consoles Nintendo, je vois bien Jet Set Radio 3 sur Switch aux côtés de Splatoon 2
