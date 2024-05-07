ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
La one piece team
47
name : La one piece team
title : ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
bladagun
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/bladagun
official website : http://
bladagun
06/30/2008
07/05/2024
LA team de one piece sur gamekyo
onepiece luffy op one piece bladagun cloud d strife
362
1883751
49
9
49
L'anime One Piece fête ces 25 ans !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6-12RevbUY&t=2s&ab_channel=ToeiAnimation
    opthomas, nindo64, jozen15
    07/05/2024 at 05:07 PM by yanssou
    lapala posted the 07/05/2024 at 05:31 PM
    Happy Birthday !
    thelastone posted the 07/05/2024 at 05:32 PM
    Un manga d'anthologie quoiqu'on dise, j'ai beau critiquer les derniers chapitres (depuis le Gear 5) ce manga a bercé mon enfance, mon adolescence et continue de me faire rêvé maintenant que je suis père.
    Faut quand même accélérer le rythme Oda je veux pas voir la fin avec les petits enfants
