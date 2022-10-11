ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
La one piece team
name : La one piece team
title : ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
screen name : bladagun
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/bladagun
official website : http://
creator : bladagun
creation date : 06/30/2008
last update : 11/10/2022
description : LA team de one piece sur gamekyo
tags : onepiece luffy op one piece bladagun cloud d strife
articles : 289
visites since opening : 1613930
subscribers : 48
bloggers : 9
One Piece chapitre 1066
Seulement en anglais pour l'instant la VF ça seras demain

http://www.scan-vf.net/one_piece/chapitre-1066/1
    posted the 11/10/2022 at 09:10 PM by bladagun
    comments (3)
    bladagun posted the 11/10/2022 at 09:14 PM
    Il est vivant j'ai presque laché ma petite larme, Ao kiji l'a sauvé a la fin grâce à sa glace.

    Elbaf vas être une tel folie !!! Un beau bordel sans nom ce prépare.
    calishnikov posted the 11/10/2022 at 09:14 PM
    Ont progresse de fou dernièrement dans l'histoire !
    bladagun posted the 11/10/2022 at 09:17 PM
    Le faite que le design de vegapunk soit Einstein m'a fait deliré aussi
