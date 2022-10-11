accueil
ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
group information
name :
La one piece team
title :
ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
screen name :
bladagun
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/bladagun
official website :
http://
creator :
bladagun
creation date :
06/30/2008
last update :
11/10/2022
description :
LA team de one piece sur gamekyo
tags :
onepiece
luffy
op
one piece
bladagun
cloud d strife
articles :
289
visites since opening :
1613930
subscribers :
48
bloggers :
9
bladagun
(creator)
strifedcloud
(administrator)
law
(editor)
axdslz
(editor)
clivekunn
(editor)
cloudragnarok
(editor)
trafalgar
(editor)
itachi974
(editor)
gtoonizuka69
(editor)
One Piece chapitre 1066
Seulement en anglais pour l'instant la VF ça seras demain
http://www.scan-vf.net/one_piece/chapitre-1066/1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/10/2022 at 09:10 PM by
bladagun
comments (
3
)
bladagun
posted
the 11/10/2022 at 09:14 PM
Il est vivant
j'ai presque laché ma petite larme, Ao kiji l'a sauvé a la fin grâce à sa glace.
Elbaf vas être une tel folie !!! Un beau bordel sans nom ce prépare.
calishnikov
posted
the 11/10/2022 at 09:14 PM
Ont progresse de fou dernièrement dans l'histoire !
bladagun
posted
the 11/10/2022 at 09:17 PM
Le faite que le design de vegapunk soit Einstein m'a fait deliré aussi
Elbaf vas être une tel folie !!! Un beau bordel sans nom ce prépare.