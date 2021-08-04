accueil
Marvel Cinematic Universe
group information
52
Likes
Likers
name :
Marvel Cinematic Universe
title :
Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name :
marvelcinematicunivers
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
official website :
http://gamekyo.com
creator :
ratchet
creation date :
09/28/2013
last update :
04/08/2021
description :
Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
tags :
thor
marvel
iron man
hulk
captain america
nick fury
phase 2
phase 1
phase 3
s.h.i.e.l.d
hawkeye
black widows
maria hill
phil coulson
articles :
400
visites since opening :
496541
subscribers :
30
bloggers :
5
ratchet
(creator)
bladagun
(editor)
darksephiroth
(editor)
number57
(editor)
opthomas
(editor)
members (30)
redrat973
hebuspsa
smokeboom
sailormoo
number57
kali
molotov
hado78
opthomas
zephon
birmou
fortep
Baron Zemo dance (article qualitatif)
Pour reprendre un commentaire :
"Zemo n'a pas seulement détruit les avengers mais détruit tout le monde sur le dancefloor."
Sur ce, bonne nuit à tous !
Ajouter une source : evian
-
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Marvel-Baron-Zemo-Cosplay-Costume-incl-head-mask-boots-covers-acgcosplay-costume-/174029383438?_ul=FR
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
rendan
,
gantzeur
posted the 04/08/2021 at 10:07 PM by
bladagun
comments (
2
)
jaysennnin
posted
the 04/08/2021 at 10:22 PM
je l'ai trouvé bien dans l'épisode 3, c'est un salopard, mais un salopard charismatique
sora78
posted
the 04/08/2021 at 10:40 PM
