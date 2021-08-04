group information
Marvel Cinematic Universe
52
Likes
Likers
name : Marvel Cinematic Universe
title : Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name : marvelcinematicunivers
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
official website : http://gamekyo.com
creator : ratchet
creation date : 09/28/2013
last update : 04/08/2021
description : Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
tags : thor marvel iron man hulk captain america nick fury phase 2 phase 1 phase 3 s.h.i.e.l.d hawkeye black widows maria hill phil coulson
articles : 400
visites since opening : 496541
subscribers : 30
bloggers : 5
channel
members (30)
more members
Baron Zemo dance (article qualitatif)


Pour reprendre un commentaire :
"Zemo n'a pas seulement détruit les avengers mais détruit tout le monde sur le dancefloor."

Sur ce, bonne nuit à tous !
Ajouter une source : evian - https://www.ebay.com/itm/Marvel-Baron-Zemo-Cosplay-Costume-incl-head-mask-boots-covers-acgcosplay-costume-/174029383438?_ul=FR
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    rendan, gantzeur
    posted the 04/08/2021 at 10:07 PM by bladagun
    comments (2)
    jaysennnin posted the 04/08/2021 at 10:22 PM
    je l'ai trouvé bien dans l'épisode 3, c'est un salopard, mais un salopard charismatique
    sora78 posted the 04/08/2021 at 10:40 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo