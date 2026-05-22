1 [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo, 04/16/26) – 98,092 (1,141,649)
2 [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 22,758 (1,001,464)
3 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 12,651 (2,938,509)
4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 3,857 (4,207,594)
5 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,305 (8,436,761)
6 [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 3,229 (120,098 )
7 [PS5] PRAGMATA (Capcom, 04/17/26) – 2,937 (62,455)
8 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 2,778 (530,268 )
9 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 2,571 (196,983)
10 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 2,340 (1,123,043)
11 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 2,297 (181,321)
12 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,274 (5,912,995)
13 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,248 (1,731,842)
14 [SW2] Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Bethesda Softworks, 05/12/26) – 2,133 (New)
15 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 2,110 (302,067)
16 [SW2] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park (Nintendo, 03/26/26) – 2,099 (29,229)
17 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 1,940 (6,574,983)
18 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 1,680 (4,538,110)
19 [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 1,639 (111,693)
20 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 1,581 (1511,348 )
21 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 1,552 (500,137)
22 [SW2] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 1,509 (63,984)
23 [NSW] Pokemon FireRed Version / LeafGreen Version (Download Card) (The Pokemon Company, 02/28/26) – 1,386 (27,772)
24 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,353 (1,498,940)
25 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 1,295 (1,636,043)
26 [SW2] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 1,203 (72,900)
27 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,188 (2,444,722)
28 [NSW] Super mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1,185 (2,620,944)
29 [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (SIE, 10/02/25) – 1,141 (217,982)
30 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 1,087 (356,778 )
Juste une sortie avec Indiana Jones dont les ventes sont pas top.
2 Jeux PS5 dont Pragmata qui continue sont petit bonhomme de chemin.
13 jeux NS 2
et
15 jeux Switch 1
26 [SW2] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 1,203 (72,900)
27 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,188 (2,444,722)
Les Zelda sont au coude à coude ce qui semble dire que la Switch 1 a une encore une popularité ou que le prix de la version Switch 2 est très cher.
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics 1,498,940
top.
La version Switch 2 d’Indiana Jones s’en sort mieux que la version PS5 (sorti le 4 septembre 2025), qui n’avait pas reussi a integrer le top 30
Et le 30eme du classement cette semaine la s’etait vendu a 1.600 ventes