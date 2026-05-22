1 [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo, 04/16/26) – 98,092 (1,141,649)

2 [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 22,758 (1,001,464)

3 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 12,651 (2,938,509)

4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 3,857 (4,207,594)

5 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,305 (8,436,761)

6 [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 3,229 (120,098 )

7 [PS5] PRAGMATA (Capcom, 04/17/26) – 2,937 (62,455)

8 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 2,778 (530,268 )

9 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 2,571 (196,983)

10 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 2,340 (1,123,043)

11 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 2,297 (181,321)

12 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,274 (5,912,995)

13 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,248 (1,731,842)

14 [SW2] Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Bethesda Softworks, 05/12/26) – 2,133 (New)

15 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 2,110 (302,067)

16 [SW2] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park (Nintendo, 03/26/26) – 2,099 (29,229)

17 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 1,940 (6,574,983)

18 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 1,680 (4,538,110)

19 [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 1,639 (111,693)

20 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 1,581 (1511,348 )

21 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 1,552 (500,137)

22 [SW2] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 1,509 (63,984)

23 [NSW] Pokemon FireRed Version / LeafGreen Version (Download Card) (The Pokemon Company, 02/28/26) – 1,386 (27,772)

24 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,353 (1,498,940)

25 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 1,295 (1,636,043)

26 [SW2] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 1,203 (72,900)

27 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,188 (2,444,722)

28 [NSW] Super mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1,185 (2,620,944)

29 [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (SIE, 10/02/25) – 1,141 (217,982)

30 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 1,087 (356,778 )



Juste une sortie avec Indiana Jones dont les ventes sont pas top.



2 Jeux PS5 dont Pragmata qui continue sont petit bonhomme de chemin.

13 jeux NS 2

et

15 jeux Switch 1