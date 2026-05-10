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newtechnix > blog
Star Fox Switch 2 à 44,99 euros sur Amazon
Dépéchez-vous !

https://www.amazon.fr/gp/product/B0GZ46ZT54?tag=node-gaming-21&smid=A1X6FK5RDHNB96&psc=1
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    posted the 05/10/2026 at 01:41 PM by newtechnix
    comments (3)
    ducknsexe posted the 05/10/2026 at 01:53 PM
    Starwish
    sylphide posted the 05/10/2026 at 01:59 PM
    Enf***** !!! lol
    aeris201 posted the 05/10/2026 at 01:59 PM
    Sur l'eshop japonais, Star Fox est vendu a 6480 yens, ce qui correspond a 29€

    Du coup je l'acheterai la bas
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