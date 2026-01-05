01. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – 178,533 / 743,938

02. [NSW] Pokemon Pokopia – 17,039 / 927,044

03. [NS2] Pragmata – 14,453 / NEW

04. [PS5] Pragmata – 12,786 / 49,256

05. [NSW] Matsurika no Kei: Kei – Tenmei Iniden – 7,654 / NEW

06. [NSW] Mario Kart World – 5,537 / 2,906,379

07. [NS2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 3,695 / 108,612

08. [NSW] Minecraft – 3,378 / 4,193,529

09. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – 3,201 / 343,741

10. [NSW] Elminage Original – 2,882 / NEW



11. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 2,843 / 8,426,045

12. [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 – 2,793 / 169,177

13. [NSW] Kingdom’s Return: Time-Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster – 2,965 / NEW

14. [NSW] Castle of Shikigami Triology – 2,555 / NEW

15. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 2,310 / 1,640,461

16. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 2,236 / 1,722,742

17. [NS2] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 2,165 / 20,932

18. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 1,974 / 5,903,829

19. [NSW] Pokemon FireRed/LeafGreen (Download Card) – 1,944 / 22,162

20. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 1,816 / 1,116,256

21. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 1,768 / 6,567,828

22. [NS2] Resident Evil Requiem – 1,760 / 58,221

23. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 1,637 / 1,504,862

24. [NS2] Mario Tennis Fever – 1,611 / 104,966

25. [PS5] Crimson Desert – 1,602 / 46,190

26. [NS2] Super Mario Party Jamboree TV – 1,595 / 189,332

27. [NS2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – 1,472 / 295,424

28. [NSW] Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection – 1,368 / 26,457

29. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 1,313 / 4,532,340

30. [NS2] Monster Hunter Stories 3 – 1,162 / 63,228