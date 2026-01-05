01. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – 178,533 / 743,938
02. [NSW] Pokemon Pokopia – 17,039 / 927,044
03. [NS2] Pragmata – 14,453 / NEW
04. [PS5] Pragmata – 12,786 / 49,256
05. [NSW] Matsurika no Kei: Kei – Tenmei Iniden – 7,654 / NEW
06. [NSW] Mario Kart World – 5,537 / 2,906,379
07. [NS2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 3,695 / 108,612
08. [NSW] Minecraft – 3,378 / 4,193,529
09. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – 3,201 / 343,741
10. [NSW] Elminage Original – 2,882 / NEW
11. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 2,843 / 8,426,045
12. [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 – 2,793 / 169,177
13. [NSW] Kingdom’s Return: Time-Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster – 2,965 / NEW
14. [NSW] Castle of Shikigami Triology – 2,555 / NEW
15. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 2,310 / 1,640,461
16. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 2,236 / 1,722,742
17. [NS2] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 2,165 / 20,932
18. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 1,974 / 5,903,829
19. [NSW] Pokemon FireRed/LeafGreen (Download Card) – 1,944 / 22,162
20. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 1,816 / 1,116,256
21. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 1,768 / 6,567,828
22. [NS2] Resident Evil Requiem – 1,760 / 58,221
23. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 1,637 / 1,504,862
24. [NS2] Mario Tennis Fever – 1,611 / 104,966
25. [PS5] Crimson Desert – 1,602 / 46,190
26. [NS2] Super Mario Party Jamboree TV – 1,595 / 189,332
27. [NS2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – 1,472 / 295,424
28. [NSW] Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection – 1,368 / 26,457
29. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 1,313 / 4,532,340
30. [NS2] Monster Hunter Stories 3 – 1,162 / 63,228
posted the 05/01/2026 at 08:22 AM by newtechnix
Seule la version Switch 2 se maintient dans le top 30. Cette longévité
Le public a l'heure actuel est sur switch/switch2.
Il faut aller la ou est le public.
Par contre j'ai quand même une interrogation, c'est combien en moyenne un japonais achète.
Toute concurrence est devenu futile
28 jeux sur consoles Nintendo dans le top 30 !
Compliqué d’exister pour les jeux qui sont en dehors de l’ecosysteme Switch
kujiraldine pas vraiment il est sorti avec environ 1 semaine de retard, ce qui est un facteur handicapant mais largement pas de quoi s'imaginer qu'il puisse sur le total vendre plus que la version PS5.
Sinon chaud les ventes de jeux tiers sur Switch 2, une catastrophe comme prévu.
Le Japon