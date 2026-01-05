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TOP 30 Japon
01. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – 178,533 / 743,938
02. [NSW] Pokemon Pokopia – 17,039 / 927,044
03. [NS2] Pragmata – 14,453 / NEW
04. [PS5] Pragmata – 12,786 / 49,256
05. [NSW] Matsurika no Kei: Kei – Tenmei Iniden – 7,654 / NEW
06. [NSW] Mario Kart World – 5,537 / 2,906,379
07. [NS2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 3,695 / 108,612
08. [NSW] Minecraft – 3,378 / 4,193,529
09. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – 3,201 / 343,741
10. [NSW] Elminage Original – 2,882 / NEW

11. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 2,843 / 8,426,045
12. [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 – 2,793 / 169,177
13. [NSW] Kingdom’s Return: Time-Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster – 2,965 / NEW
14. [NSW] Castle of Shikigami Triology – 2,555 / NEW
15. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 2,310 / 1,640,461
16. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 2,236 / 1,722,742
17. [NS2] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 2,165 / 20,932
18. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 1,974 / 5,903,829
19. [NSW] Pokemon FireRed/LeafGreen (Download Card) – 1,944 / 22,162
20. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 1,816 / 1,116,256
21. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 1,768 / 6,567,828
22. [NS2] Resident Evil Requiem – 1,760 / 58,221
23. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 1,637 / 1,504,862
24. [NS2] Mario Tennis Fever – 1,611 / 104,966
25. [PS5] Crimson Desert – 1,602 / 46,190
26. [NS2] Super Mario Party Jamboree TV – 1,595 / 189,332
27. [NS2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – 1,472 / 295,424
28. [NSW] Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection – 1,368 / 26,457
29. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 1,313 / 4,532,340
30. [NS2] Monster Hunter Stories 3 – 1,162 / 63,228
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    aeris903
    posted the 05/01/2026 at 08:22 AM by newtechnix
    comments (10)
    aeris903 posted the 05/01/2026 at 08:43 AM
    La version PS5 d’RE Requiem a disparu

    Seule la version Switch 2 se maintient dans le top 30. Cette longévité
    kujiraldine posted the 05/01/2026 at 08:46 AM
    Et Pragmata s'est plus vendu sur NS2 que sur PS5. Ça me surprend.
    ouken posted the 05/01/2026 at 09:08 AM
    Aberrant !! Nsw , nsw2 mdrrrr que ça
    jf17 posted the 05/01/2026 at 09:16 AM
    Nintendo va mourir
    cyr posted the 05/01/2026 at 09:23 AM
    La ,je sais plus quel développeurs disait de miser sur la ps5 au Japon, mais l'écouter c'c'est de disparaître purement et simplement.

    Le public a l'heure actuel est sur switch/switch2.

    Il faut aller la ou est le public.

    Par contre j'ai quand même une interrogation, c'est combien en moyenne un japonais achète.
    aeris903 posted the 05/01/2026 at 09:29 AM
    ouken Avec la Switch 1 et maintenant la 2, Nintendo s’est accaparé le marché japonais

    Toute concurrence est devenu futile

    28 jeux sur consoles Nintendo dans le top 30 !

    Compliqué d’exister pour les jeux qui sont en dehors de l’ecosysteme Switch
    zephon posted the 05/01/2026 at 09:34 AM
    kujiraldine cette semaine oui mais celui sur ps5 en est déjà à sa deuxième semaine avec un total de 49,256
    newtechnix posted the 05/01/2026 at 09:48 AM
    Malgré plus d'ambition, Monster Hunter Stories 3 est assez décevant sur ses ventes.

    kujiraldine pas vraiment il est sorti avec environ 1 semaine de retard, ce qui est un facteur handicapant mais largement pas de quoi s'imaginer qu'il puisse sur le total vendre plus que la version PS5.
    hyoga57 posted the 05/01/2026 at 10:01 AM
    aeris903 Vu l’écart de ventes avec la version PS5, pas besoin de fanfaronner.

    Sinon chaud les ventes de jeux tiers sur Switch 2, une catastrophe comme prévu.
    aeris903 posted the 05/01/2026 at 10:05 AM
    hyoga57 Ya une telle Nintendomination au Japon que la seule version de Resident Evil Requiem qui se maintient dans le top 30 c’est la version Switch 2 desormais c’est ouf.

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